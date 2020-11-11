COURTESY PHOTO Bonnie Wood, who was Bonnie Beach when she first enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the winter of 1974-75, repairs equipment during one of her rotations at the base in Newport, Rhode Island.

LINCOLN -- U.S. Navy veteran Bonnie Wood, of Lincoln, enlisted during the winter of 1973-74 because she knew she wanted to go in the medical field but wasn't sure what she wanted to do beyond that.

"I didn't know how or what so I decided to be a corpsman," said Wood. She was 18 at the time, had graduated from high school in Franklin, Mass., and had to get her parents' permission to enlist.

Wood said she was discouraged from enlisting because she was a female but she did not let those comments sway her decision.

She had a delayed entry and on Aug. 23, 1974, headed to Florida for boot camp. After boot camp, she went to Corps School in Great Lakes, Ill., for medical training and to "learn everything that a corpsman needs." After finishing the school, she was considered a Navy Hospital Corpsman, an enlisted medical specialist with the U.S. Navy.

Wood said she learned a "little bit about a lot" in Corps School and then traveled to her first duty station, the Newport Naval Medical Center in Newport, R.I., a hospital only 1 1/2 hours away from home.

Five others from the school traveled with her and she remembers someone asking, "who has worked in labor and delivery before?" Wood said her fellow corpsmen all responded they had watched a 10-minute video on labor and delivery and that was the extent of their knowledge. She was selected to go to that area first.

"I got good at it," Wood said. "I loved labor and delivery."

During her rotation, she said she delivered five babies on her own because the doctor wasn't able to be there because of other emergencies or cases that came up.

She worked in labor and delivery for two years and then was sent to an outpatient clinic in the OB/GYN area. That only lasted about a month and she was assigned to the shot clinic. During her time in Rhode Island, she married and two years later became pregnant.

While she was pregnant, she was working in the medical repair section and repairing small medical equipment. Then, she said, it was strongly suggested that she leave the Navy. She left the Navy with the rank HM2, or Hospitalman 2.

"I didn't want to but it probably was for the best," Wood said. Her husband at the time also was active duty and was serving on the USS Vogelsong, which turned out to be the same ship her father served on during World War II.

Wood served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 through late 1978. She and her former husband had three children, with two of them working in the medical field. Wood now is married to Jorge Wood of Lincoln, and they celebrated their 13th anniversary in September.

Veterans Day is a day of remembrance and a day of honor, Wood said.

"I feel like it's finally a tribute to all the men and women who served, POWs and MIAs," Wood said. "They are finally getting recognized. Being from the Vietnam era, people were not accepting when those soldiers came home. It's near and dear to my heart that we have the day."

Wood has been in Lincoln for 30 years, since 1985, and moved here from California. She and her former husband moved to California around 1979 because he was from that state. She started nursing school in California but wasn't able to complete it. About five years later, they followed his brother and moved to Lincoln.

Wood has worked as a certified nursing assistant at nursing homes, City Hospital in Fayetteville and then in 1987, started working at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville. She resigned in 1990 because of physical problems with her knees and was approved for disability. She's had four knee replacement surgeries on one knee and finally, in 2005, had one leg amputated because of constant pain.

In 1996, Wood decided to go back to school and enrolled at the University of Arkansas to study animal science. She graduated with an animal science degree in 1996, though she said she hasn't used the degree.

"I love animals and wanted to know more about how they tick and why they do things," Wood said. "I was very curious."

Being in the Navy was a very good growing experience, Wood said.

"If you don't know what you want to do, you have the opportunity to go to any school and learn different trades," she said.

The Navy gave her the confidence to pursue whatever she wanted, she said.

"Veterans know that we're all dipped in the same cloth," Wood said. "We all went to boot camp. We know who to salute. We know to say yes ma'am and no ma'am. You learn to respect your elders, to have respect for authority and to respect yourself."

Now, Wood is retired on disability but is able to get around with an electric wheelchair and a vehicle equipped to meet her needs. She stays involved with her church, Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln, and quilts with the church's Crazy Quilters group.

"I love interacting with people. I'm a people person," she said.

