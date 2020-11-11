MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's No. 1 boys singles tennis player, Omar Qedan, pulled off two improbable comebacks during postseason tournaments leveraging an absolute refusal to accept defeat to outlast his opponents.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's tennis team featured teenagers learning Emergency Management this season acquiring valuable insights into navigating adversity exemplifying leadership skills this nation needs right now.

Overcoming Personal Bias

Players recently related perspectives on dealing with all sorts of issues including how to compensate for their own biased opinions when an opponent performs better than anticipated.

"So let's say for example you think this team's pretty bad, but they end up being a pretty decent team," said senior Kaylee Thomas, who along with doubles partner, Grace Webb, placed second at district.

According to Thomas, the key to victory is simple.

"Find the weakness and who is the weaker person, and take your strength and aim it at that one person," Thomas said.

In the district finals the boys doubles team of Connor Sharp and Taylor Raabe faced a heavy underdog, a No. 11 seed building confidence after staging several upsets to reach the finals.

"They were very consistent and they placed their shots very well, but I think Taylor and I just had more experience than those two," Sharp said.

Raabe said stopping that momentum boiled down to a matter of resolve.

"They upset everybody before us and so just to play them was kind of like just showing them that they could beat every other team, but they couldn't beat us," Raabe said.

Price And Preparation

Coach Denver Holt encouraged each player to maximize the moment, invest themselves into the program, and be willing to pay the price for success by getting into top shape to compete.

"Coach Holt said to us several times, 'the regret of losing a game or state tournament [match] is worse than the physical pain you're going through," Webb said.

During conditioning drills, Holt challenged each player, asking, "Do you all want the physical pain now or do you want the regret of not working and losing the state tournament?"

"I would much rather sweat and be dead tired than losing the game to Monticello, which we won," Webb said.

The Cardinal girls doubles No. 1 team of Thomas and Webb went 9-4 overall, and reached the state quarterfinals by winning, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, over Mia Reginelli and Mary Mencer, of Monticello.

Other members of Farmington's team included: Rylee Alverson, Logan Petty, Catherine Warren, and Joseph Warren.

Channelling Energy

Circumstances arise in life that can make a person angry, but what's done with that energy determines their outlook and the outcome.

Webb witnessed her doubles partner, Thomas, successfully channel potential negative energy by raising her performance level on the tennis court.

"I like how Kaylee turns into this [controlled rage]," Webb said. "If she ever gets mad, then she gets really mad and she can hit the ball with so much force that the other team is just like, 'Whoa? I didn't know that was there.' She is really good and she is extremely consistent with her forehand, which is something that is really essential in tennis."

Omar Qedan was also able to successfully fight back in a boys singles match and change frustration over losing points into a winning effort.

"He got mad. It was kind of funny," said Seth Lockard, whose countenance lights up while describing Omar transforming defeat into victory through sheer determination. "It was great. He powered through it. It was a very close game."

Peer Support

Sharp describes his doubles partner Raabe as an overall awesome guy while acknowledging their chemistry off-the-court translated into success with the boys winning the District 4A-1 doubles championship and placing third at state.

"It's great to get along with someone on the tennis court as well as outside of tennis as well and both of those traits are extremely important for doubles," Sharp said. "I just feel like his shots are very-well timed and he's good at keeping me grounded during a match because I get in my head really bad."

Omar Qedan persuaded his sister, Lana Qedan, to come out for the sport.

"She was on the fence about it," Omar Qedan said, recalling he recognized an opportunity for Lana, telling her, "Come try it. Just give it a week. You'll really like it."

At first Lana Qedan paired up with Abianne Combs as the girls doubles No. 2 team and went 4-2. In mid-season she switched to girls singles No. 2 going 2-3 overall and was eliminated in the district tournament.

Omar appreciated Lana's support while helping her every step along the way.

"Having her out there cheering me on is always nice," Omar said. "It's nice to have a sibling out there, that you can count on, they can count on you."

Omar positioned himself giving Lana tips when she was getting frustrated.

"I'd tell her, 'Just calm down, just play the point out,' and she won a lot of points that way," Omar said.

Refuse Defeat

Omar Qedan faced Prairie Grove's Eli Fisk in the district quarterfinals, the third meeting of the season between the two rivals in a No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed matchup. He lost the first set, 3-6, battled back in the second set and won 6-4, which pushed the match to a deciding third set.

Fisk jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third set. Omar Qedan was on the ropes, but refused to quit impressing Holt and his teammates by simply outlasting his opponent.

"In that third set, a lesser competitor would have quit," Holt said. "He was four points away from his season ending and he battled back to win the set, 7-5, winning the match and moving onto the semifinals simply by competing and not giving up."

Omar's teammates expected him to pull through even when things looked bleak.

"We know Omar pretty well. He's a consistent player and we just know how he plays," Raabe said. "We just knew that he was there to outmatch him. Although it takes a long time, he performs well and ends up finishing him."

Motivational Influence

Holt considered Lockard an invaluable part of the team despite the fact the senior's role emerged as the No. 3 Boys singles player. Lockard didn't have an opponent every match yet made his presence known.

"Like Coach Holt always says to be energy givers like if you're playing doubles and your doubles partner is having a heart attack or even if you're playing singles and you've been playing for three hours and you're wore out, you need to be there for your teammates and give them energy," Lockard said, referring to a girls doubles match Thomas struggled to get through after mistakenly downing an sports drink beforehand which caused her heartbeat to race.

"At the beginning of our first state match I drank this thing which I didn't realize it was just sugar and my heart went crazy and I was like, I'm about to die, but I didn't die and we ended up coming back and winning after a three hour match, but the win was worth it," Thomas said.

Lockard celebrated his teammates' achievements.

"We went to state and [our boys doubles team] placed third and then Omar went to state [in singles], that's great," said Lockhard. "I didn't make it to state, but it was great to see the team make it to state. I feel like we represented Farmington very well."

Emotional Endurance

More than once team members were forced to make adjustments on the fly when faced with the unexpected.

Omar Qedan's match against Eli Fisk, of Prairie Grove, turned into a marathon.

"I had never, ever been in a match like that before. The first one went for three hours, and my legs were sore afterwards," Omar Qedan said. "It definitely did help because being able to keep up the endurance for such a long time helped me to keep up with the better players."

Thomas and Webb also played a doubles match that went three hours. Webb said perseverance came down to maintaining an appropriate attitude.

"Attitude is a big part in it. If we were just kind of having a 'Man, this day ain't going great,' [rather] than us working together is not really good. You can't get through some of the shots and we're just like 'Ugh,' but when we can have an upbeat attitude and we're working together and communicating it kind of pulls us through," Webb said.

Omar Qedan attributed his comeback win to empowering him to compete against eventual state champion Bradley Neil, of Shiloh Christian.

"I was able to rally with him and that's somebody I didn't think I was going to be able to rally with in the match," Omar Qedan said. "That's tennis, tennis is really a mental game as much as it is a physical one. I have to keep my composure the whole time and hit the shots. I was making mistakes a lot that game, but I had to just keep going through it and leave the last point, the last mistake behind me and focus on the point ahead of me because that's how I approach the season."

"It's not about the whole match. You take it one point at a time, 15-love, 20, 30, 40-love, win the point. Take it a point at a time, then you win the match."

