Elkins Elks quarterback Kain Johnson (17) runs the ball as Prairie Grove Tigers Senior Ethan Beason (7) tries to stop him during the game Friday, November 6, 2020, at John Bunch Stadium, Elkins, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Friday's football game progressed into the latter stages of the fourth quarter and victory was within grasp for Prairie Grove when all at once time stood still.

Things got wacky, downright weird with inexplicable time lapses and a rash of flags extending the last 1:53 of Prairie Grove's 28-20 win in the battle to decide second place in the 4A-1 Conference standings at Elkins Friday.

Referees acting as a time variance authority interjected a sequence of time lapses leaving the Tigers battling for their own continuity while endeavoring to run out the clock.

"I don't know why all of a sudden things got weird. We hadn't had a hold all game and then we get two holding calls in three plays," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier. "That last running play took only three seconds and we ran to the wide side of the field. I don't understand why all of that took place."

With 1:53 remaining in the game, the Tigers halted a 9-play, 79-yard Elkins drive at Prairie Grove's 10-yard-line preventing a touchdown that would have brought the Elks within a 2-point conversion attempt of potentially tying the game.

Confusion in the secondary allowed Elkins' quarterback Kain Johnson to complete a 39-yard pass to Kale Drummond and a 47-yard pass to Elijah Graham, both of whom were left uncovered on deep routes. Prairie Grove then successfully defended four straight plays from the 10-yard line forcing three incomplete passes.

Following a turnover on downs, Prairie Grove took over and looked to burn up the clock inducing an Elkins time-out on defense with a second-and-five at the Tiger 26 with 1:13 showing.

Prairie Grove was penalized for holding on two-out-of-the-next-three plays shutting off the countdown to "game over." Mysteriously the clock was never re-started after either penalty preserving at least 40 seconds of game time. Strong running by halfback Cade Grant and good blocking up front empowered the Tigers to overcome those flags.

Oddly the scenario resembled U.S. military ground forces taking and retaking ground during the Vietnam War.

Grant ran up the middle for 9 yards, but the first down was negated by penalty. He did it again for 7 yards bringing up third-and-five. Only 13 seconds elapsed after three straight running plays when Elkins expended its last time-out.

When play resumed Grant took an option pitch and ran for seven yards. He pumped his fist celebrating, but that first down, too, was also revoked by the time variance authority.

Replays revealed no holding infractions, but with penalty yardage marked off Prairie Grove faced third-and-10 with 54 seconds still on the clock. Grant ran for nine yards staying in-bounds bringing up fourth-and-one and the clock momentarily stopped. There was no change of possession and no first down to move the down markers prompting fans to question another time lapse with the clock halted once again.

Prairie Grove coaches repeatedly asked officials to activate the clock yet time remained frozen on the scoreboard after both penalties prolonging the outcome. However, officials finally did start the clock following Grant's third down run.

Without a time-out, Elkins could only watch while the Tigers allowed the clock to get down to three seconds, then called time-out just before the play-clock expired to avoid a 5-yard penalty for delay of game.

On fourth down, quarterback Knox Laird (5-10, 180) took the snap and ran backwards purposely taking a 12-yard loss and burning the clock down to zero before falling down sealing the 28-20 victory.

Knox Laird's assertive leadership on both sides of the ball and special teams rescued the Tigers from a near disaster. Knox Laird, son of Prairie Grove Defensive Coordinator Craig Laird, made a spectacular, leaping interception following a turnover on downs at the Elks' 10 on the Tigers' first drive.

"I think he exceeded his normal maximum vertical jump on that one," Abshier said. "He was either at the top or very close to the top of being our leading tackler. He had an excellent game. He rushed for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown."

Knox Laird converted that turnover into points by throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Landon Semrad and ran for another to go with Foster Layman's 1-yard scoring carry as Prairie Grove took a 21-6 lead into the halftime break, but momentum swung Elkins' way big time in the third quarter.

"We made some huge mistakes," Abshier said. "We got back on track. Our defense played very, very well. Coach Craig Laird had an excellent defensive game plan. We had a big, elaborate scheme."

Paytin Higgins (5-9, 145) got off a 9-yard punt on a hurried play with the special teams one-man short and the play clock running down allowing Elkins to take over at the Tigers' 33.

Prairie Grove's defense held, but the Tiger offense was no better on its second series when flags were thrown on back-to-back plays erasing a Layman run for a first down out at the 35 and backing up the Tigers into second-and-20. On fourth down a snap sailed over Higgins' head with Trevor Shumate recovering in the end zone for an Elkins defensive touchdown.

Kain Johnson ran in a 2-point conversion cutting Prairie Grove's lead to 21-14 with six minutes remaining in the third.

Forty-six seconds later the Elks got the ball back at the Tiger 23 when David Hall fumbled on a wingback reverse. Following a sack, Johnson threw for the end zone on second-and-22. A Tiger defensive back tipped the ball away from the intended receiver but Shumate was in the perfect spot to catch the deflection in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Elkins botched its P.A.T., but couldn't improvise. Shumate, the holder, bobbled a low snap and ran. He was tackled short of the goal line and the conversion failed leaving the Elks trailing, 21-20.

In the fourth quarter, Prairie Grove earned some breathing room by sustaining a 10-play, 72-yard scoring march tacking on seven points to stretch its razor-thin one-point advantage which the Tigers held at the end of the third quarter. Knox Laird ran an option up the right sideline for nine yards, then converted fourth-and-one after an incomplete pass and a controversial spot when fullback Layman appeared to get a first down at the 50.

The ball was spotted short of the 50, but Knox Laird powered his way for two yards to keep the drive alive. Sophomore Ethan Miller ran hard picking up 13 yards and Grant nearly broke one, but was knocked off his feet on a 16-yard effort.

On the next play Knox Laird executed an option beautifully, forcing a defender to commit to him then pitching the ball to Grant at the last second resulting in another 16-yard run to the Elks' four. Layman carried the ball over the goal line to punctuate the march, but a high snap on the extra-point attempt nearly left the Tigers with a seven-point lead.

Instead Knox Laird, holder for place-kicks, rose to his feet, doggedly latching onto the snap and in a decisive moment set the pigskin while standing up -- forcing junior kicker Higgins, who struggled mightily in the punting game, to kick from an awkward angle. He, none-the-less, booted the football through the uprights giving the Tigers a 28-20 advantage with 5:09 to go in the fourth and putting pressure on the Elkins offense to perform knowing they would not only have to score a touchdown, but also execute a 2-point conversion to tie the game.

PRAIRIE GROVE 28, ELKINS 20

Prairie Grove^7^14^0^7^--^28

Elkins^0^6^14^0^--^20

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Landon Semrad 22-yard pass from Knox Laird (Paytin Higgins kick), 2:00

Second Quarter

Elkins -- Kain Johnson 5-yard run (run failed), 9:30

Prairie Grove -- Knox Laird 5-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 3:55

Prairie Grove -- Foster Layman 1-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 0:52

Third Quarter

Elkins -- Trevor Shumate recovered fumble in end zone (Kain Johnson run), 6:00

Elkins -- Trevor Shumate 35-yard pass from Kain Johnson (run failed), 4:25

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Foster Layman 4-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 5:09

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Elkins

First downs^23^11

Total offense^400^297

Rushes-yards^52-312^26-45

Passing yards^88^252

Rush average^6.0^1.7

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^4-9-88-1-0^9-25-252-1-1

Punts-Avg.^2-18.5^3-41.3

Penalties-Yds^8-94^3-25

Third-down conversion^4-10^4-12

Fourth-down conversion^1-3^2-4

Turnovers^2^1

Fumbles lost^2^0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Cade Grant 15-126, Foster Layman 21-115, Landon Semrad 1-19, Ethan Miller 8-64, Knox Laird 5-(-5), David Hall 2-(-7). Totals 52-354. Elkins, Gunner Casebolt 4-17, Cody Drummond 6-15, Kain Johnson 16-13. Totals 26-45.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Knox Laird 4-9-88-1-0. Elkins, Kain Johnson 9-25-252-1-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 1-34, Landon Semrad 2-32, Cade Redfern 1-22. Totals 4-88. Elkins, Trevor Shumate 3-112, Cody Drummond 2-71, Elijah Graham 2-65, Tyler King 1-3, Gunner Casebolt 1-1. Totals 9-252.

Prairie Grove Tigers Senior Cade Grant (1) dives for the end zone but does not make it inside the pylon during the game agaist the Elkins Elks Friday, November 6, 2020, at John Bunch Stadium, Elkins, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)