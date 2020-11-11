FARMINGTON -- Unofficial results from the Nov. 3 general election show that an incumbent was re-elected to Farmington City Council and a newcomer won a race to serve on Lincoln City Council.

In addition, voters in a Prairie Grove referendum election gave their support to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in the wet areas of the city limits.

Farmington City Council

Ward 4, Position 1

Incumbent Diane Bryant defeated challenger Terry Yopp, who had previously served on the Farmington Planning Commission and Farmington City Council. Yopp, who moved to Prairie Grove and now is back in Farmington, was vying to return to his former seat on the council.

Bryant has served as a council member since 2015. She is a retired school librarian and said she was running for re-election to continue working for residents who value living in a hometown that is safe, healthy and resourceful. She said she wanted to achieve these goals by involving citizens in long-range planning and thinking outside the box.

The final, unofficial results for the Farmington council race are:

Bryant..........2,119 votes 65.85%)

Yopp............1,099 votes (34.15%)

All other candidates for Farmington City Council were unopposed and were re-elected to their current positions. These are Sherry Mathews for Ward 1, Position 1; Keith Lipford for Ward 2, Position 1; Brenda Cunningham for Ward 3, Position 1.

Lincoln City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Newcomer Amanda Thomas, seeking her first elective office, defeated former Lincoln City Council member Doug Curtsinger.

Thomas is a special education teacher and said she filed as a candidate to help Lincoln become more functional and because she thought it was time to add a mix of new members to the City Council, to incorporate new ideas, promote community unity and change the internal and external perspectives. Thomas also said she would like to be involved in promoting Lincoln in a positive light.

The final, unofficial results for the Lincoln council race are:

Thomas...........395 votes (56.59%)

Curtsinger......303 votes (43.41%)

Others running for Lincoln City Council were unopposed and elected to office: Doug Moore, Ward 1, Position 1; Michelle Davis, Ward 1, Position 2; Terry Bryson, Ward 2, Position 1; Billy Rusher, Ward 3, Position 1; Archie Ackley, Ward 4, Position 1; Johnny Stowers, Ward 4, Position 2. No one filed for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat, presently held by Gary Eoff.

Prairie Grove Referendum Election

The Nov. 3 general election included a referendum election for the city of Prairie Grove asking registered voters to decide whether to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

The referendum election only applied to the areas of Prairie Grove that are already wet and allow the sale of alcohol.

The final, unofficial results for the referendum election are:

For...........2,349 votes (72.57%)

Against......888 votes (27.43%)

Prairie Grove City Council

The Prairie Grove City Council did not have any contested races on the ballot. The following were elected to office in the Nov. 3 election: Brea Gragg, Ward 2 Position 2; Rick Ault, Ward 3, Position 2; Ray Carson, Ward 4, Position 2. No one filed for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat, currently held by Rick Clayton.

Prairie Grove School Board

Prairie Grove School Board decided to have its 2020 school election on the same date as the November general election. William Dick was re-elected to the Position 2 seat, and Casie Ruland was re-elected to the Position 5 seat.