LINCOLN -- Lincoln exploded for 28 second quarter points capped by Levi Wright's 47-yard touchdown pass to Daytin Davis on the last play of the half to defeat Cedarville, 48-30.

"That [play] definitely helped us from a momentum standpoint. That's just two football players making a play," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza, who became the fourth coach in school history to lead the Wolves into the playoffs.

Friday's win wrapped up the No. 3 seed out of the 3A-1 for the Wolves with brothers, senior Daytin Davis and junior Brennin Davis each catching touchdown passes.

Defensively, Mendoza said the Wolves played better than the final score indicated and although Cedarville's standout runningback Darryl Kattich had some big runs, the Wolves held him to less than two yards a carry on the bulk of his carries.

"I don't know anybody else that has done that," Mendoza said.

Cedarville's statistics showed Kattich with 172 yards on 20 rushes.

"We had a few guys on defense play outstanding on the defensive line, Jaime Garcia, Bryce Swinford, and Dakota Drain. Tyler Brewer and Mason Beeks rotated in at defensive end and played well. Senior linebacker Noah Moore, he's our quarterback on defense calling the signals there. He had 15 tackles. He played lights out," Mendoza said.

Cedarville took a 6-0 lead on sophomore Hayden Morton's 70-yard touchdown run. The Wolves, scoreless throughout the first quarter, scored on both the first play and last play of the second period.

Cedarville had no answer for Wright (6-4, 240) all night. The converted tight end now playing quarterback ran around right end and didn't stop until he crossed the goal line 29 yards later. Wright accounted for 267 yards from scrimmage rushing for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries and completing 7-of-13 passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. Teague Vange kicked the extra-point and Lincoln surged ahead, 7-6.

Rafael Regalado made an interception. Regalado returned the pick near mid-field with another 15 yards tacked on when a Pirate hit him out-of-bounds.

Cedarville wasn't playing cool and drew another personal foul penalty on the next play when Wright threw incomplete. Matthew Sheridan ripped off a 13-yard gain to the Pirate 11. From there, Wright skillfully maneuvered around right end causing two defenders to collide while he went flying by on his way to another touchdown. The P.A.T. kick failed, but the Wolves were up 13-6.

The Pirates regained their composure and drove for a touchdown capped by Kelin Mitchell's 15-yard carry. H.G. Partain ran in the 2-point conversion and Cedarville was back on top, 14-13.

Sensing an offensive showcase brewing, Cedarville coach Max Washausen called for an onside kick, but Lincoln was ready and took over at its own 49. Wright directed a 10-play scoring drive and took the ball in himself straight up the middle from the one. He added a 2-point run giving Lincoln a 21-14 edge.

The Pirates found themselves behind the sticks because Weston Massey broke up a pass on first down. Cedarville punted but the kick went only 16 yards putting the Wolves in business at the Pirate 34. A holding penalty backed up the Wolves 13 yards to Cedarville's 47 and Wright threw three straight incomplete passes.

However, on fourth down he made a play that put a serious damper in the hopes of the Pirates.

Rolling to his left, Wright kept moving as the horn sounded signaling time expiring in the first half. He came forward near the line of scrimmage, stopped, gathered himself and threw to Daytin Davis. Cedarville had four defensive backs around the Lincoln standout and still couldn't prevent him from catching the pass behind three defenders and in front of one other in the end zone.

"The play had broken down. Levi was running around. He saw that Daytin had gotten behind the defense and blessed with a big arm was able to get it to him," Mendoza said.

Wolves fans erupted over the prime-time play. Vange booted the point-after and Cedarville suddenly found themselves trailing, 28-14, as the teams went into the halftime break.

Regalado broke up a Pirate pass causing a turnover on downs and ending Cedarville's hopes of scoring first in the second half.

On offense Wright engineered a brilliant, 12-play, 60-yard drive that included a gutsy fourth-and-four pass from Wright to Kyler Calvin for a first down.

"Actually, we'd called a run play, but the players were telling us that a quick pass might be there," Mendoza said. "By the alignment they [Cedarville] were in, we saw that so we checked out of it and audibled the quick pass."

Sheridan, who rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries, concluded the march with a 4-yard touchdown jaunt and Vange kicked another P.A.T. stretching Lincoln's lead to 35-14.

Cedarville answered with Kattich's 25-yard rushing touchdown and Morton's 2-point run closing the gap to 35-22, but Lincoln never let them get any closer.

Sheridan polished off a 4-play, 53-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring dash. Cedarville blocked the P.A.T. kick. Still, Lincoln led 41-22 with the first points of the fourth quarter.

The Wolves' largest lead of the game, 48-22, occurred with 7:41 remaining when Wright, who habitually frustrated Cedarville's defense, dropped a shotgun snap then picked the ball up and passed to Brennin Davis for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Pirates capitalized on a good kick return by Mitchell out to the 40 and drove 60 yards for their last touchdown of the contest on Tommy Metcalf's 8-yard reception of a Cody Dickens pass.

Mendoza praised the play of the offensive line with the team racking up 460 yards of total offense.

"Any time you rush for 349 yards you got to give credit where credit is due," Mendoza said.

The Wolves play at Atkins, a team Mendoza's familiar with from coaching at Dover last season and previously at Dardanelle, in a playoff game Nov. 20.

With a week off the Wolves, while still emphasizing practicing hard, will lay off some contact and get players healthy.

LINCOLN 48, CEDARVILLE 30

Lincoln^0^28^7^13--^48

Cedarville^6^8^8^8--^30

First Quarter

Cedarville -- Hayden Morton 70-yard run, (conversion failed).

Second Quarter

Lincoln-- Levi Wright 29-yard run, (Teague Vange kick).

Lincoln-- Levi Wright 11-yard run, (kick failed).

Cedarville -- Kelin Mitchell 15-yard run, (H.G. Partain run).

Lincoln-- Levi Wright 1-yard run, (Levi Wright run).

Lincoln-- Daytin Davis 47-yard pass from Levi Wright (Teague Vange kick), 0:00

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 72-yard pass from Levi Wright (kick), 1:15

Third Quarter

Lincoln-- Matthew Sheridan 4-yard run, (Teague Vange kick).

Cedarville -- Darryl Kattich 25-yard run, (Hayden Morton run), 0:41

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln-- Matthew Sheridan 5-yard run, (Teague Vange kick). 11:56

Lincoln -- Brennin Davis 7-yard pass from Levi Wright (kick failed), 7:41

Cedarville -- Tommy Metcalf 8-yard pass from Cody Dickens (Hayden Morton run).

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Cedarville

Total offense^460^429

Rushes-yards^44-349^38-342

Passing yards^111^87

Rush average^7.9^9.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^7-13-111-2-0^6-14-87-1-1

Punts-Avg.^0-0.0^N/A

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Levi Wright 16-156, Matthew Sheridan 15-90, Weston Massey 8-62, Daytin Davis 5-41. Totals 55-203. Cedarville, Darryl Kattich 20-172, Hayden Morton 5-107, Kelin Mitchell 3-42, H. G Partain 9-21, Cody Dickens 1-0.Totals 38-342.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Levi Wright 7-13-111-2-0. Cedarville, Cody Dickens 6-14-87-1-1.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Daytin Davis 3-81, Audie Ramsey 2-18, Brennin Davis 1-7, Kyler Calvin 1-5. Totals 7-111. Cedarville, Tommy Metcalf 4-55, Darryl Kattich 1-26, Bruce Turney 1-6. Totals 6-87.