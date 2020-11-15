PRAIRIE GROVE — With 10 positive covid-19 cases among employees and another 30 in quarantine because of close contacts, the School District released a plan Monday to handle its current coronavirus issues.

In a letter, Superintendent Reba Holmes thanked parents for their patience as the district worked with the Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health for approval on a plan to pivot to extended online instruction.

According to the letter, prekindergarten, elementary, middle school and junior high students will have online instruction through Nov. 24. Students will return to on-site instruction Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving break.

The high school had online instruction through Wednesday and returned to on-site instruction Thursday.

The district announced Nov. 8 it was switching to online instruction for all grade levels (kindergarten-12th grade) for three days, Monday to Wednesday. The announcement was posted on the district’s website and its Facebook page and district app.

According to the district, the switch was necessary due to the number of staff members quarantined.

“The quarantine requirements have affected the district’s child nutrition staff, bus drivers, custodians, several teachers, and building level administrators,” the announcement said.

The district’s website now has a covid-19 dashboard showing the number of active cases and the number of those quarantined because of covid-19.

Monday, the dashboard showed about 10% of the district’s staff members, 30 out of 242, are being quarantined.

According to the dashboard, there are nine active student cases and 174 students in quarantine, out of a total student population of 2,065.

Holmes on Monday said most of the positive cases and those in quarantine are support staff, and the schools aren’t able to operate effectively with so many support staff out because of covid-19. She said the elementary school has been affected the most.

She said the high school hasn’t been impacted as much and noted it’s best for high school students to be on campus if possible because of graduation requirements and Advanced Placement classes.

Holmes said the latest issues started at the end of last week. The district announced five of its bus routes wouldn’t run until further notice because of bus drivers being quarantined and because of a shortage of bus drivers.

“And then it just blew up all weekend,” Holmes said.

She said there was no way of knowing where people are being exposed to the virus, whether it’s at school or somewhere else.

“People are out everywhere now,” she said.

Except for employees who are having to quarantine, teachers and other school staff will be on-site during the extended virtual instruction period.

The letter asks parents to keep their children home if they are showing symptoms of covid-19. It also encourages parents to get their children tested if they’re showing any symptoms that include fever, allergies, sore throat, stomach ache.

According to the letter, the district will continue its covid-19 safety precautions: students, faculty and staff are expected to socially distance themselves and wear masks when proper distance cannot be maintained.

The letter also said technology plans will be coordinated with each building so students and families will have the necessary material for online classes.

Holmes concludes her letter with, “Thank you for your partnership during these trying times.”

Lynn Kutter may be reached by email at [email protected] .