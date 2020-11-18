I fully intended to include an apple recipe each week, not to take place of the missed Apple Festival, but to remind us to look forward to a better time, and to remind us of the good times of these past many years.

This recipe is delicious, and very easy to carry to big gatherings (when possible.)

Apple Cake

3 cups of all purpose flour

1 T. baking powder

2 cups plus 5 T. sugar, divided

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1/3 cup orange juice

1/2 t. salt

2-1/2 t. vanilla extract

4 medium baking apples, peeled and thinly sliced

2 t. ground cinnamon

Confectioner' sugar, optional

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, 2 cups of sugar, oil, eggs, orange juice, salt and vanilla. Beat until thoroughly combined. In another bowl, toss apples with cinnamon and remaining sugar. Spread one-third of batter in a greased 10 in. tube pan. Cover with half of the apples. Repeat layers. Spoon remaining batter over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool in pan for 20 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Just before serving, dust with confectioners' sugar if desired. Yield: 12-16 servings.

Since listing our many things to be thankful for, I've thought of many others every day.

One special in our extended family concerned a little new-born. One of my nephew's granddaughters gave birth to a premature little girl, who had two holes in her heart, a heart murmur, and was anemic. She is now home, completely normal, a real miracle. We are thankful!

Happy birthday to Judy Bradley, Carolyn Umberson, Sharon Luginbuel, Erin Fawver, Lacy Davis, Chris Rogers, Wayne Caswell, Lorene Schooler, Venus Pertubal, Kelly Bradley.

Happy anniversary to Chris and Kim Brock, Don and Janet Elliot.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.