FILE PHOTO Hindman Hall Museum at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park has been named to the National Registry of Historic Places, according to a news release from the Department of Arkansas Heritage and the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. The building was constructed in 1964, and is listed on the National Register because of its architecture significance for the period 1964-65. The museum was nominated to the list for its "excellent example" of the New Formalist style of Mid-Century Modern architecture in this part of the state, according to the nomination form submitted to the National Park Service.

