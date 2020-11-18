FARMINGTON

David Alan Campbell, 61, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with failure to appear.

Jacob Andrew Jones, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with failure to pay fines and costs.

Natasha Dawn Davis, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with contempt.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Dalton Dill, 19, of Combs, Ark., was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with DWI-drugs; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; open container; no proof of insurance; minor in possession of alcohol.

David Sims, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Sarah Bottoms, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Tyler Bradley, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Kort Gibbs, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Jerry Daggett, 58, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 16 in connection with DWI-drugs, careless driving, no proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving on a suspended license.

Hunter Boger, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 16 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI.

Brady Hawkins, 19, of Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested Oct. 17 in connection with DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, speeding.

Joey Urban, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 17 in connection with DWI-drugs, speeding, no vehicle license, no proof of insurance.

Traci Waits, 46, of Canehill, was cited Oct. 19 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Makayla Calvin, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 19 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Shayne Smith, 21, homeless, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with residential burglary, theft of property, theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gene Patton, 43, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 22 in connection with obstructing governmental operations, driving on a suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance.

Matthew Terrell, 19, of Westville, Okla., was cited Oct. 23 in connection with following too close, driving on suspended driver's license, no insurance.

Phillip McMullen, 36, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 24 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Sabrina Allen, 26, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 26 in connection with a warrant for contempt of court.

Richard Taylor, 48, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 27 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Henry Leal Gomez, 21, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 27 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Mark Bohannan, 56, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 27 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Jeremy Calvert, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 28 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Andrea Day, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 29 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Tye McNair, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 29 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Chris Willis, 34, of Rogers, was cited Oct. 30 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Gaertner, 25, of Siloam Springs was cited Oct. 30 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Devan Johnson, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 30 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Quinton Fisher, 27, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 31 in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

Anthony Thomas, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 17, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 1 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Juvenile male, 14, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 1 in connection with obstructing governmental operations; no driver's license.

Julios Jordan, 29, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 1 in connection with open container.

Luis Hernandez, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 1 in connection with open container.

Harley Davis, 27, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 1 in connection with assault on family or household member.

Sabian Sandoval, 35, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 2 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Martin Campos, 23, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 2 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Robert Koonz, 46, of Canehill, was cited Nov. 2 in connection with public intoxication.

Rickey Harrington, 50, of Bentonville, was arrested Nov. 4 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 13, of Farmington, was cited Nov. 4 in connection with disorderly conduct; carrying a weapon.

Jody Burton 49, of Peggs, Okla., was arrested Nov. 5 in connection with possession of firearm by certain person; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Laughlin, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 5 in connection with DWI; driving on suspended license; refusal to submit.

Jeremy Lawson, 39, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 5 in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeannie Young, 45, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 5 in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher McFatrich, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 6 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Derk Morris, 46, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 6 in connection with fleeing; possess of a controlled substance (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia (felony); possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor); criminal mischief - 2nd degree.

Ruben Setzer, 43, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 7 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Magnus Anderson, 53, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 8 in connection with assault on family or household member.

Dustin Engler, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 10 in connection with assault on family or household member; interference with emergency communication.

Juvenile male, 17, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 10 in connection with curfew violation.

Juvenile female, 14, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 10 in connection with curfew violation.

David Hall, 37, of West Fork, was cited Nov. 10 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Alana Wilder, 36, of Rogers, was cited Nov. 10 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Benjamin Benton, 38, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 10 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Sherena Smith, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 11 in connection with obstructing governmental operations; driving on a suspended driver's license; no liability insurance.

Justin Kruel, 30, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 11 in connection with open container.

Diana West, 34, of Fort Smith, was cited Nov. 11 in connection with open container.

Rachel Wade, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 6 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.