LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington High Symphonic Band presented a patriotic concert to honor veterans on Veterans Day that was broadcast live from the high school band room. The school's annual Veterans Day program was canceled this year because of covid-19.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Clayton Jordan, a senior in the Farmington High Symphonic Band, plays contrabass clarinet during the band's patriotic concert, held on Veterans Day. The concert to honor veterans was broadcast live from the high school band room because the school's annual Veterans Day program was canceled this year because of covid-19.

