FARMINGTON -- The Cardinals won 77-71 on Nov. 16 while hosting a Lavaca team which went 34-5 last season winning district and Regional championships before losing in the Class 3A State semifinals.

The Golden Arrows played the Cardinals tough for three quarters with the score deadlocked at 60-all going into the fourth period. Freshman guard Layne Taylor, son of coach Johnny Taylor, scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth while senior Carson Simmons carried the scoring load over the middle two quarters, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the second and third periods.

The contest featured three ties and 10 lead changes, four of which occurred at the start of the fourth quarter.

Luke Watson hit 1-of-2 free throws to push Lavaca ahead, 61-60, but Layne Taylor answered quickly by banking a shot in on the run and drawing a foul at the other end. He couldn't convert the 3-point play, and Koby Glidewell scored as the Golden Arrows claimed a 63-62 lead. Caleb Blakely's bucket restored Farmington to a one-point, 64-63, advantage with 6:03 to go and the Cardinals would never trail again.

Their depth and relentless pressure finally took its toll as Lavaca faded down the stretch. Layne Taylor got open trailing a fast-break and nailed a trifecta, then Simmons added a foul shot capping a 6-0 mini run by Farmington.

Drake Grantham sank a pair of free throws keeping Lavaca within three points, at 68-65, but Farmington kept finding ways to score. Nathan Monroe claimed an offensive rebound and converted both ends of a 1-and-1, then Simmons threw a good outlet to Roman Carlson, who finished on the run granting the Cardinals a 72-65 cushion.

Lavaca fought back scoring twice on Watson's bank shot and Grantham getting to the front of the rim cutting Farmington's lead to 72-69. Johnny Taylor took time-out with 43 seconds remaining and set up a beautiful in-bounds play underneath the basket with Logan Burch throwing a lob to Layne Taylor, who banked the shot home while drawing a foul. His 3-point play was good, but Lavaca made one more effort scoring off a blocked shot by Blakely to stay close, at 75-71.

Layne Taylor's free throws with 12.5 seconds to go iced the game for Farmington.

Farmington made 44 percent on its field goal shooting while Lavaca shot 50 percent. The teams were fairly even in free-throw percentage with the Cardinals at 77 percent and Lavaca at 78 percent. Three-point shooting was also about the same with Farmington making 40 percent and the Golden Arrows 38 percent.

Farmington 77, Lavaca 71

Lavaca^17^22^21^11^--^71

Farmington^23^21^16^17^--^77

Lavaca (0-1): Luke Watson 5 4-6 14, Avery Walker 3 5-7 13, Parker Dempsey 4 0-0 9, Drake Grantham 3 3-3 9, Koby Glidewell 3 2-2 9, Alex Hobbs 1 2-2 4, Player 2 0-0 4, Player 0 0-1 2. Totals 21 16-21 71.

Farmington (3-0): Layne Taylor 8 5-6 25, Carson Simmons 7 9-12 23, Nathan Monroe 2 8-8 12, Caleb Blakely 4 0-0 8, Roman Carlson 2 0-0 5, Logan Burch 1 0-0 3, Omar Qedan 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 23-28 77.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (Taylor 4, Burch, Carlson), Lavaca 5.

Rebounds -- Farmington 22, Lavaca 36. Assists -- Farmington 8, Lavaca 7. Steals -- Farmington 13, Lavaca 1. Blocks -- Farmington 1, Lavaca 3.