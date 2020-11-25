Farmington High's DECA chapter participated in a food drive with Farmington United Methodist Church.

The students did their own research and found that food insecurity is one need in the community because of the current slump in the economy and the rise in unemployment due to the covid-19 outbreak. The chapter saw where there is a scarcity of food and resources to obtain food.

The students donated food to the drive, helped pack food bags and distributed bags at the church. The number of volunteers helping on site was limited because of covid-19 restrictions but those who couldn't be at the church participated by donating five non-perishable food items and helping to raise awareness of the drive.