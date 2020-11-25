LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board, state Rep. Charlene Fite and some mothers honored Lincoln bus driver Dale Shook last week for saving a student from being struck by a vehicle.

One of Shook's students was stepping off the bus to go home on Oct. 16 on Highway 62 west in Summers when a truck illegally sped past the open doors of the bus.

Shook grabbed the child's backpack and pulled him back onto the bus in time to prevent him from being struck by the truck.

The boy's mother, Brandi Beers, spoke at the School Board meeting on Nov. 16 and was overcome with emotion as she thanked Shook for his quick reaction.

"That scares the life out of me," she said. "There's never enough words to tell you how much we appreciate you and all you do for our kids."

She shared about times Shook had returned jackets to children because they left them on the bus. On another occasion, she said he came on his own time and built a bridge over a large puddle so kids could make it to the bus without getting their shoes wet.

She said Shook greets the children with a smile every day and laughs and jokes with them.

"You go above and beyond, Dale, everyday," she said.

Shook was given the district's Above and Beyond Award for the month of November. This award, sponsored by Sam's Furniture and Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, is handed out each month to a staff member for going "above and beyond." It comes with a $100 gift card to Sam's Furniture.

In addition, Fite presented Shook with a plaque from the House of Representatives in recognition of his action.

Beers and another mother, Sara Sampley, also presented Shook with a large wood plaque for being "Our Hometown Hero!"

Shook last week said he's been driving a Lincoln school bus for almost five years and enjoys interacting with the kids on his route.

The day of the incident, he said he saw the truck quickly approaching the stopped school bus in his mirror. He said he believes if he had not pulled the student back into the bus, the boy would have been struck by the vehicle.

It's not uncommon for vehicles to illegally pass a stopped school bus, Shook said, noting it happens several times a month when he is on the paved streets and highways of his route. He said he continually looks down the road to be proactive in making sure he keeps the children safe on his bus.

He was surprised about the awards given out at the School Board meeting. He said his boss, transportation Director Deon Birkes, told him to be at the meeting and that's why he was there.

Shook's advice for other drivers on the road is to be aware of what's going on around them.

It is illegal in Arkansas to pass a stopped school bus when its red lights are flashing, as this means children are present. The law requires drivers to stop on both two-lane and four-lane highways in both directions.

Fite was a lead sponsor in 2019, in introducing a House bill with steeper penalties for drivers found guilty of illegally passing a stopped school bus. A school bus driver in Fite's district suggested the bill to her.

The Arkansas Legislature passed the bill and it was signed by the governor. Act 1006 of 2019 states that if convicted, a person can receive a fine ranging from $500 to $2,500.

The Arkansas State Police issued a citation against a man from Summers in connection with the incident on Oct. 16, according to spokesman Bill Sadler.

The man was cited for violating Arkansas Code 27-51-1004 for passing a bus when it was stopped.