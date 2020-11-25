PRAIRIE GROVE -- Siloam Springs dealt Prairie Grove a 47-35 nonconference loss in the girls basketball home-opener at Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Prairie Grove took an early 8-4 lead, but Siloam Springs began a 13-3 run that extended into the second quarter to take a 17-11 lead beginning with baskets by senior guard Quincy Efurd and sophomore forward Brooke Ross. Ross added a 3-point play and junior Reina Tiefel scored inside to cap the run.

The Lady Panthers outscored Prairie Grove 20-7 in the second quarter to push their lead out to 32-16 at the half.

Prairie Grove rallied in the third quarter with a 14-2 run on the strength of 11 points by Trinity Dobbs, who scored 7 consecutive points pulling the Lady Tigers within 35-23. Brooke Smith's bucket for Siloam Springs interrupted Dobbs' flurry, but Prairie Grove's outstanding junior guard came back with two more baskets and Ella Faulk drained a 3-pointer.

"They're patient on offense. We don't get as many possessions as we do in a normal game," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy, complimenting the play of Prairie Grove. "Because of that, if they're making their shots on fewer possessions, it keeps it closer than what we would like to be. When they're making shots, they're very tough to beat. We were fortunate tonight. I think we did a pretty good job on the defensive glass."

Siloam Springs closed out the third quarter leading 41-30 with Ross and Efurd combining to make 4-of-4 free throws.

In the fourth quarter Siloam Springs built the lead back to 15 points before Faulk's second trey of the game cut the lead to 45-35, but that was too late after the Lady Tigers turned the ball over seven times in the fourth.

Dobbs finished with 18 points to lead Prairie Grove.

"Trinity Dobbs is going to be one of the best players in our conference," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud. "If we can get some of the other ones who got some ability to help her out and hit some shots when they're open and take care of the ball, we'll be OK. I mean I like their effort tonight, but having a lull in the second quarter really killed us. That second quarter, the last five minutes and not making plays and not making shots really cost us."

Ross led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Tiefel and Smith each had nine and Moorman and Efurd each with six.

Positive notes for the Lady Tigers, they held Siloam Springs to 1-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and forced 17 turnovers.

Siloam Springs 47, Prairie Grove 35

Siloam Springs^12^20^9^6^--^47

Prairie Grove^9^7^14^5^--^35

Siloam Springs (2-0): Brooke Ross 14, Brooke Smith 9, Reina Tiefel 9, Quincy Efurd 6, Sydney Moorman 6, Hannah Riley 2, Mia Hevener 1. Totals 16-36 14-22 47.

Prairie Grove (0-3): Trinity Dobbs 8-17 1-3 18, Ella Faulk 2-6 6, Torie Price 1-4 2-2 5, Arianna Harrel 0-3 2-4 2, Zoe Hubbs 1-2 0-0 2, Olivia Kestner 1-2 0-0 2, Kenleigh Elder 0-2 0-1 0, Rhiannon Umfleet 0-1 0-2 0, Charity Stearman 0-2 0-0 0, Torie Price 0-7 0-2 0, Autumn Spatz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 5-10 35.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove -- 4-11 (Faulk 2-2, Dobbs 1-2, Price 1-3, Harrell 0-2, Umfleet 0-1, Spatz 0-1). Siloam Springs -- 1-9 (Moorman).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 11 (Faulk 3), Siloam Springs 25 (Ross 6). Assists -- Prairie Grove 1 (Harrell), Siloam Springs 14 (Jacklik 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 1 (Stearman), Siloam Springs 14 (Jacklik 3. Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Dobbs), Blocks 3 (Ross 2). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 16, Siloam Springs 17.