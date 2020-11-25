MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Cowgirls battle. Two members of the Lincoln Riding Club, Lincoln sophomore Landree Cunningham (left) and Greenland sophomore Heidi Rust, find themselves dueling out of the rodeo arena and on the hardwood. Cunningham's defensive intensity, shown on this tipped in-bounds pass, was part of Lincoln coach Emilianne Slamons' tactics to wear down Greenland, which only has eight girls out for basketball. Lincoln defeated the Lady Pirates, 36-23, on Colors Day.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln girls basketball coach Emilianne Slamons took her team to Ozark for a nonconference game on Monday, Nov. 16. Lincoln's first basket didn't come until junior Landree Cunningham knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing 2:10 into the contest and played from behind eventually losing 59-31 on the road at Ozark.

Sarah Snodgrass took a steal in for a left-handed layup trimming the deficit to 15-9 with just under a minute left in the first quarter. Ozark then scored the next five points before Keara Wallace uncorked a trey snapping the net nicely to bring the Lady Wolves within 20-12 at the 6:24 mark of the second. Ozark gradually began to pull away.

Ozark blocked 8 Lincoln shots, but Lincoln was successful out on the perimeter. Ryleigh Landrum hit for three from the left wing in the second quarter and Wallace caught the ball in the left corner and spotted up for another 3-pointer in the third quarter. She added one more trey in the fourth, but the Lady Wolves shot just 26 percent from the field compared to a 58 percent mark for Ozark and were out-rebounded, 27-20. Ozark had 13 steals, while Lincoln recorded 9.