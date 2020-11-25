FARMINGTON -- Farmington and Prairie Grove school districts have been added to the "red zone" of districts with 50-99 new known covid-19 infections per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, according to a news release from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement on Nov. 19.

The center identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Nov. 16 from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of school districts and are not specific to school employees or students.

Known infections include confirmed and probable cases.

Eighty-eight Arkansas school districts have had 50 or more new known cases per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, from Nov. 2-15, up from 49 districts a week earlier.

The center said that 51 school districts were added to the most recent list, including Farmington and Prairie Grove school districts.

ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "red zone" and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "purple zone."

