'Shop' Donation by Lynn Kutter | November 25, 2020 at 5:24 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption SUBMITTED PHOTO Brandy Allen with Specialty Fastening Systems in Prairie Grove donates to School Resource Officers Travis Stills, left, and David Faulk for the Prairie Grove Police Department's Shop with a Cop Program. The department is still accepting donations for this year's program. There are about 60 children on this year's list.

