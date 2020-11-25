MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Cars lined up from the Brand New Church parking lot spilling over along Cimarron Place down Main Street and back up to Angus Lane Friday to the point that a second line had to be formed along Southwinds Road and back onto Cimarron Place coming from a different angle. The church distributed Thanksgiving meals packaged with ham and all the fixings for a holiday feast to area residents.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Cars lined up Friday to pick up meals for the Thanksgiving holiday from Brand New Church in Farmington. Cars were lined up along Cimarron Place down Main Street and back up to Angus Lane to the point that a second, separate line had to be formed coming from a different angle. The church distributed 207 Thanksgiving meals packaged with ham and all the fixings for a holiday feast to area residents.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Cars lined up Friday to pick up meals for the Thanksgiving holiday from Brand New Church in Farmington. Cars were lined up along Cimarron Place down Main Street and back up to Angus Lane to the point that a second, separate line had to be formed coming from a different angle. The church distributed 207 Thanksgiving meals packaged with ham and all the fixings for a holiday feast to area residents.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Cars lined up Friday to pick up meals for the Thanksgiving holiday from Brand New Church in Farmington. Cars were lined up along Cimarron Place down Main Street and back up to Angus Lane to the point that a second, separate line had to be formed coming from a different angle. The church distributed 207 Thanksgiving meals packaged with ham and all the fixings for a holiday feast to area residents.