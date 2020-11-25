MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER
Cars lined up Friday to pick up meals for the Thanksgiving holiday from Brand New Church in Farmington. Cars were lined up along Cimarron Place down Main Street and back up to Angus Lane to the point that a second, separate line had to be formed coming from a different angle. The church distributed 207 Thanksgiving meals packaged with ham and all the fixings for a holiday feast to area residents.
