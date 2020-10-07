ANDY SHUPE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Brinley Dobbs, 11, of Lincoln, with Hogeye 4-H Club, ties a bandana on her dog, Klaus, before competing in the Washington County Youth Dog Show in the arena at the county fairgrounds in Fayetteville. The show was the final event of the 2020 Washington County Fair.

FARMINGTON -- Across the country, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni are celebrating the 2020 National 4-H Week, held Oct. 4-10.

The theme for this year's national week is Opportunity4All and is a campaign that was created by the National 4-H Council to rally support for the program and to identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects millions of kids across America.

"With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council. "In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world."

Washington County 4-H

In Washington County, about 400 kids, ages 5-19, are involved in 17 active clubs that focus on a variety of areas, whether it is showing livestock, gardening, veterinarian services, shooting guns or learning about science, technology, engineering and medical fields.

Isaac Gauvey, 4-H county extension officer with the University of Arkansas, Washington County Cooperative Extension Service, started his new position in June 2019, and saw everything change eight months later when a pandemic was declared.

"We went from a program completely hands-on to virtually only almost overnight," Gauvey said.

Gauvey said the pandemic has been a challenge but at the same time, he said new children, teens and families are becoming involved in the program.

"We're seeing a ton of new people get involved in 4-H," Gauvey said. "It's been good in that way just as much as it's been a challenge."

In Washington County, clubs can now get together with 10 members or less using safety precautions and after consulting with their local extension agents.

For gatherings with more than 10 people, clubs are required to submit a meeting plan showing safety measures that will be followed during the meeting, including social distancing. This plan has to be approved by the state extension director.

Clubs Meet Kids' Interests

Amy Horn, a leader with Goin' Showin' 4-H Club, said most of the club's meetings the past six months have been through Zoom because of covid-19 concerns, but many members have been able to show their livestock over the summer, whether it was at the Washington County Fair or other venues.

Members of Goin' Showin' are interested in showing livestock and that's the focus of their meetings, helping kids prepare their animals for livestock shows.

Horn said 4-H teaches kids life skills in being responsible for something more than themselves. In Goin' Showin 4-H Club meetings, she said they talk about all the aspects of operating a farm, such as business skills and budgeting.

"These skills will take them into their future, no matter what path they choose," Horn said.

Goin' Showin' has about 75 members, ages 5-17, and the members come from all over Washington County.

Valerie Dawson heads up Lincoln 4-H Club with her sister, Dawn Bowers. The club held its first in-person meeting in many months on Oct. 6 in Lincoln Middle School cafeteria. She said families sat together and were distanced from other families.

The club does not target a specific area but is more of a general 4-H club, Dawson said.

Dawson was involved in 4-H growing up with a club that trained dogs.

She noted that 4-H is not just for those who live on a farm or want to show livestock.

"It's a whole life experience," Dawson said. "There's a lot more aspects kids can get involved with in 4-H. It teaches them skills for their whole lives."

Lincoln 4-H Club has about 20 members. Dawson said two new families recently joined the club and she encourages parents to be involved along with their kids because it reinforces to the child "that this is good for you and we're here to support you."

Nancy Kirkner with Washington County Rabbit and Poultry 4-H Club has the same message as Dawson. Kirkner said people ask her if they have to show animals to be in 4-H.

"Anything a child could possibly be interested in, we've got it covered," Kirkner said. "We can fit you in."

Kirkner supervises the Rabbit Barn at the county fair. She retired as leader of the Winslow 4-H Club and then later returned as a leader when kids began asking for a club that specialized in rabbits. Kirkner partnered with Amanda Bromley, a poultry specialist, to start a new club.

She gives many reasons why 4-H is an important organization for children and youth.

"It teaches kids responsibility, teaches leadership and teaches citizenship. It teaches kids how to prioritize and gives them a jump-start on life," she said.

The club held its first in-person meeting since everything shut down in March because of the virus in September and will meet again in October. For now, the club is meeting outside at the pavilion at Riverside Park in West Fork.

Many of her club members participated in the 2020 county fair showing rabbits and poultry and other animals.

Planning For 2021

Gauvey said he's now in the process of trying to "lay out what next year will look like." The 4-H program has a 4-H County Council and Teen Leaders. These students help Gauvey in running the program each year, he said.

The Council has five officers and there are usually about 10-12 Teen Leaders, who are 12-19 years old.

Dealing with the pandemic has been a good life lesson for those involved, Gauvey said.

"Covid has changed how we do things but it hasn't changed the fact that 4-H builds leaders," he said. "4-H is teaching life skills and above all, it teaches kids we have to be flexible and adapt to the world around us. We are helping kids through the changes and making sure they are supported."