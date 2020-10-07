I pledge:
My Head to clearer thinking.
My Heart to greater loyalty.
My Hands to larger service.
My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.