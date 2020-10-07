MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior James Payne, a returning All-Conference linebacker, hands the ball to a referee at the opponent's two. Payne's interception and 13-yard runback set up Farmington's fourth quarter touchdown and game-tying 2-point conversion Friday at Vilonia. The Eagles scored off a Farmington fumble with 17 seconds left and won 20-14.

FARMINGTON -- Turnovers on their last three possessions including a fumble that erased a scoring chance and another that allowed a Vilonia touchdown with 17 seconds left stunned Farmington 20-14 Friday.

Farmington (2-2, 0-1 5A West) went from looking at a golden opportunity to win after Marcus Clevenger and Jacob Jay combined to tackle Vilonia's punter before he could get the kick away and a Cardinal possession beginning at the Eagles' 28 to throwing an interception that sealed the six-point loss after giving up a 3-yard rushing touchdown to Vilonia's Seth Kirk.

Earlier turnovers also contributed to the Cardinals' demise.

A promising Farmington drive that marched deep into Vilonia territory in the first quarter ended in calamity with the Eagles' Jarkell Lovelace jumping in front of the intended receiver on third-and-two and returning the football 83 yards for a defensive touchdown. Noah Newman's point-after kick gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

"Turnovers cost us the chance for our first conference victory of the year," said Farmington coach Mike Adams. "On our second possession we drove the length of the field and had a first down on their 12-yard line. We had a miscommunication between our quarterback and one of our receivers on an audible call that resulted in a pick six for Vilonia."

"We moved the ball consistently all night long," said Adams, noting good performances by tailback Caden Elsik and the team rushing totals that went for naught because of several turnovers by the Cardinals in the contest.

"We missed several opportunities to add touchdowns throughout the game. After a James Payne interception allowed us to tie the game at 14-all in the fourth quarter we made a big play on special teams -- tackling Vilonia's punter after he mishandled the snap. That gave us the ball on their 30 yard line, but unfortunately we fumbled the ball right back to them."

After not playing the last two weeks and missing valuable practice because of a covid-19 game cancellation that would have been the Cardinals' 5A West debut against Harrison on Sept. 25, Farmington (2-2 overall) began league play 0-1 while Vilonia improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference.

"Offensively we looked like a team who had missed an entire week of practice and had not played a game in three weeks. Our timing and routes in the passing game were off and we missed several open receivers for potential big plays," Adams said.

The teams traded miscues in the last five minutes, but Farmington gave Vilonia one too many chances with first-and-goal from the Cardinal four and the Eagles cashed in with Kirk scoring his second touchdown run of the game with the game clock down to 17 seconds.

On the previous play Farmington sophomore Samuel Wells intercepted Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers (9-of-17, 86 yards, 2 interceptions) at the Cardinal one on fourth-and-20 with the line of scrimmage at Farmington's 39. Two flags were thrown on the play and Farmington had the option of taking either a 5-yard penalty for ineligible receiver downfield or a 10-yard holding penalty which would have enabled Vilonia to replay fourth down with 25 seconds remaining.

The Cardinals declined both penalties and opted to take possession at their own one. Disaster struck when they coughed up the football allowing Vilonia to improve its field position by 36 yards and go from an adversarial fourth down and long situation to a favorable first-and-goal from the three.

"We were going to run [a] quarterback sneak one time because we were so close to our goal line we couldn't just kneel it down," Adams said. "When we ran the sneak we fumbled again giving Vilonia the ball on our 3 yard line -- they scored and we lost 20-14. Our defense played well most of the night -- we had one bad series right after half time that allowed Vilonia's second touchdown."

Had Wells batted the pass down instead of catching it, Farmington could have taken over on downs at its own 40 by declining both penalties.

Elsik (37 carries, 139 yards, 1 touchdown) was injured on the play when his teammates tackled Vilonia's punter on fourth down. Vilonia stood up his backup, Jay, and stripped the ball away robbing Farmington of an opportunity to punch the ball in with a short field.

Going back even earlier in the fourth quarter, Farmington's Payne intercepted Myers and returned the ball 13 yards before getting brought down at the Vilonia two. Elsik ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play. Senior quarterback Tate Sutton started to roll right on the extra-point. He quickly realized nothing was there, pivoted on a dime and found Elsik slipping uncovered out of the backfield for the game-tying 2-point conversion.

Three times Farmington penetrated Vilonia's red zone in the first half, but only came away with three points on Luis Zavala's 33-yard field goal and trailed 7-3 at the half.

In the third quarter Kirk scored on a 1-yard plunge pushing Vilonia ahead 14-3.

Farmington cut the deficit to 14-6 at the end of the third quarter with Zavala booting a 33-yard field goal.

The Cardinals travel to Morrilton Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

VILONIA 20, FARMINGTON 14

Farmington^0^3^3^8^--^14

Vilonia^7^0^7^6^--^20

First Quarter

Vilonia -- Jarkell Lovelace 83-yard interception return (Noah Newman kick),

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Luis Zavala 33-yard field goal.

Third Quarter

Vilonia -- Seth Kirk 1-yard run (Noah Newman kick).

Farmington -- Luis Zavala 28-yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Caden Elsik 2-yard run (Caden Elsik pass from Tate Sutton).

Vilonia -- Seth Kirk 3-yard run (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Vilonia

Total plays^77^58

First downs^14^12

Total offense^249^201

Rushes-yards^50-175^34-121

Passing yards^74^80

Rush average^3.5^3.6

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^8-19-74-0-2^9-17-80-0-2

Punts-Avg.^5-46.0^3-27.0

Fumbles lost^2^2

Turnovers^4^4

Penalties-Yds^10-67^6-60

Third-down conversion^6-18^5-12

Fourth-down conversion^1-2^0-3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Caden Elsik 37-139, Tate Sutton 3-16, Ian Cartwright 6-12, Devonte Donovan 2-7, Jacob Jay 2-1. Totals 50-175. Vilonia 34-121.

PASSING -- Farmington, Tate Sutton 7-11-67-0-1, Ian Cartwright 1-6-7-0-1. Vilonia, Austin Myers 9-17-80-0-2.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Devonte Donovan 4-38, Chase Brown 3-31, Caden Elsik 1-5. Totals 9-74. Vilonia, Kannon Bartlett 7-59, Jamison Hinsely 2-11, Totals 9-80.