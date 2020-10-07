FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for a small residential subdivision with 17 acres and 15 lots at its Sept. 28 meeting.

Briarwood Estates will be located off Clyde Carnes Road and is a one-street subdivision that ends with a cul-de-sac.

The property, owned by Landmarc Custom Homes, will have 15 lots that are each about one acre in size and two unbuildable lots for a detention pond. The subdivision will be located north of the existing Saddle Brook subdivision, also off Clyde Carnes Road.

Briarwood Estates will have protective covenants that include all houses must be a minimum of 2,600 square feet with at least a three-car garage. All plans will have to be approved by the Architectural Control Committee, which will consist of developers of the subdivision.

Houses must have a minimum of 90% brick and no parking will be allowed in the front yard of any of the residences. Residents will not be able to park on the street. In addition, the covenants require that boats and similar vehicles must be parked in the backyard, behind a fence and totally hidden. Residents will not be allowed to raise, breed or keep any animals, livestock or poultry. Dogs, cats and household animals may be kept as pets only.

The subdivision will have a property owners association with a $350 annual fee due at the first of the year.

In all, 22 items are listed in the protective covenants. Tim Boudrey signed the list of protective covenants as vice president of Landmark Custom Homes.

Some of the commission members asked questions about the covenants, but commission Chairman Robert Mann said covenants will be reviewed by City Attorney Steven Tennant and can be discussed when the final plat is presented to the Planning Commission.

In other action, the Planning Commission approved a replat of Lot 12 in Owl Creek Subdivision, which is Blue Sky Road. Keith and Sandra Thompson of 10835 Blue Sky Road asked to replat their 10-acre lot into two lots. Lot 12A would have 5.49 acres and lot 12B would have 4.50 acres. The Thompsons said the split would allow their son and wife to build a house next to them on Blue Sky Road.

The commission also granted a use on appeal to Coleman Warren to use the kitchen at the former Ledbetter Intermediate School to produce small batch ice cream for a business to make revenue to fund a non-profit organization for a summer feeding program.

Warren initially requested that the school be rezoned from R-1 to C-1 but the commission unanimously voted against the rezoning request.

"If we put in commercial zoning, that's spot zoning," said commission member Gerry Harris. "That is considered specialized zoning for a special person and we try to avoid that."

After some discussion, the commission decided a use on appeal would be the best option. The use on appeal is only granted to Warren and does not stay with the property. Warren was told he could now get a business license from the city.

The name of the ice cream business will be Simple + Sweet LLC. Warren said he was still working on a name for the non-profit organization.

Farmington School Board already approved a one-year contract with Warren to allow him to use the Ledbetter kitchen during certain hours. All ice cream sales will be delivered to customers. No one will pick up products at the school.