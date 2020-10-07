FARMINGTON -- Farmington High School had its highest passing rate on Advanced Placement tests in school history, Jon Purifoy, school principal, recently announced.

For spring 2020, the school had a 50.2% passing rate for 273 tests taken by Farmington High students. This compares to a 38.2% passing rate in 2019, out of 304 tests. The school's second highest passing rate was 49.8%, out of 249 tests, for the year 2017.

The school's five-year average is a 45.52% passing rate.

"It's pretty amazing," Purifoy told School Board members when presenting the AP information at the board's Aug. 27 meeting. "A lot of schools can't reach 45% passing rate and we have a passing rate average of 45%, which is unbelievable."

Purifoy thanked high school teachers who have worked "extra hard for the kids in our school."

AP exams, administrated by the College Board, are scored on a scale of 1-5. A score of 3, 4 or 5 is considered a passing score. Purifoy pointed out many colleges will grant college credit for AP scores that are 3 or higher.

"This will show you our kids have done well," Purifoy said. "A lot of our kids go into college with 20-plus hours (of college credit) because of our AP classes."

The school also set a record for the incentive money it gave to students this year for their AP scores. Farmington gives $150 for a 5 on an exam, $125 for each score of 4 and $100 for a 3. For the 2020 tests, Farmington will hand out $15,425 in reward money.

Clayton Williams, assistant principal, said school officials did not know what to expect from the AP exams in the spring because of covid-19. Gov. Asa Hutchinson sent students home for virtual learning in March to help slow the spread of the virus, and school continued that way for the rest of the year.

Williams said students took their AP tests online at home. In the past, AP tests have had two sections, multiple-choice questions and open response questions. For 2020, the College Board decided to only have open response questions, no multiple-choice questions.

Students logged into the College Board system that was password protected. They were given one or two essays to write during an online test with a specific time limit. They would answer one open response question during a 20- or 25-minute segment and have to submit that essay before starting on a second essay.

Students could use resources to help with their responses, but with only 20 minutes to read over a question or a prompt and then write an essay, students did not have much time for going to their resources, Williams said.

Another change this year because of the covid-19 pandemic was that the College Board allowed students to appeal their scores. Williams said several Farmington High students appealed their AP scores. One appeal resulted in a higher score.

Along with the highest passing rate, Farmington also had its second lowest rate for students scoring a 1 on a test. For 2020, 18.9% of the tests received a 1. The school had its lowest number of 1 scores in 2017, 13.15%.

The difference between scoring a 1 or scoring a 2 is significant on an AP test, Williams said, noting he could just sign his name to an exam and turn it in and still receive a 1 on the test.

The fact that students are doing better on the other end of the scoring spectrum also reinforces how students are on the tests, Williams said.

For 2019-20, Farmington offered 14 AP courses. This year, Farmington is offering 15 AP courses on campus. In addition, some students are taking other AP classes this year through Virtual Arkansas.