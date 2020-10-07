MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Landon Semrad breaks into the open field. Semrad scored a pair of rushing touchdowns of 26 and 29 yards during the Tigers' 44-16 conference win over Gravette Friday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove improved to 2-0 in the 4A-1 Conference using a suffocating run defense to keep Gravette one dimensional in Friday's 44-16 win.

The Lions, held to 26 yards rushing on 26 carries, got most of their yards in the passing game with quarterback Cy Hilger completing 18-of-32 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown with one interception. The Tigers consistently forced Gravette into fourth down situations and didn't allow them to convert. The Lions went 1-for-6 on fourth down conversion attempts. Mason Tucker halted Gravette's first drive with an interception on second-and-22.

Although Prairie Grove suffered a turnover when Knox Laird was intercepted, the Tigers scored twice in the first quarter jumping ahead 14-0 on David Hall's 30-yard wingback reverse and Cade Grant's 46-yard touchdown run. Gravette answered with Cordell Donell scoring on a 79-yard pass from Hilger in the last minute of the first period to make the score 14-8 going into the second quarter.

"Gravette came out ready to rock, and kind of caught us on our heels a little bit," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier, who noted he didn't think Friday's showdown with Shiloh Christian had much bearing on the contest.

Blake McDaniel stopped Hilger for no gain on a quarterback sneak causing a turnover on downs and giving the Tigers a short field from the Lion 43 in the second quarter.

Receivers on both teams dropped what looked like scoring passes and Prairie Grove had a 28-yard touchdown pass from Knox Laird to Jackson Sorters called back by penalty.

Prairie Grove made up for those mistakes with a strong running game, plowing the way to a 27-8 halftime lead. Ethan Miller found paydirt on a 17-yard run with 5:47 left in the second and less than two-and-a-half minutes later Landon Semrad added a 26-yard touchdown run with Paytin Higgins kicking his third P.A.T. after a botched attempt on the previous touchdown.

Sorters recovered a Lion fumble taking away Gravette's last threat of the first half at the end of a 28-yard pass play from Hilger to James Duncan.

The Lions took the opening possession of the second half and drove to Prairie Grove's 23, but Knox Laird came fast around the edge on a blitz dropping Hilger for a 18-yard sack on third down. On the next play, Cooper Singleton recovered Hilger's fumble when Hall and Ethan Scates crashed through the pocket and hit him simultaneously.

Scores by each team in the third quarter offset the other. Semrad's second rushing touchdown, a 39-yard carry, upped the Tiger lead to 34-8 before Hilger's 2-yard quarterback sneak and 2-point conversion pass trimmed it to 34-16.

Prairie Grove celebrated Knox Laird's 1-yard touchdown run and a Higgins 27-yard field goal in the fourth to make the final 44-16.

Prairie Grove goes to Springdale to take on Shiloh Christian for the 4A-1 Conference lead Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Champions Stadium. Elkins and Gentry also enter week three with 2-0 conference records.

PRAIRIE GROVE 44, GRAVETTE 16

Prairie Grove^14^13^7^10^--^44

Gravette^8^0^8^0^--^16

First Quarter

Prairie Grove – David Hall 30-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick) 10:08

Prairie Grove – Cade Grant 46-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick) 1:55

Gravette – Cordell Donell 79-yard pass from Cy Hilger (Cy Hilger run) 0:59

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove – Ethan Miller 17-yard run (Run failed) 5:47

Prairie Grove – Landon Semrad 26-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick) 3:19

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove – Landon Semrad 39-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick) 5:28

Gravette – Cy Hilger 2-yard run (Cy Hilger pass to Durham) 0:42

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove – Knox Laird 1-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick) 9:24

Prairie Grove – Paytin Higgins 27-yard field goal, 6:27

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Gravette

First downs^19^11

Total offense^410^296

Rushes-yards^40-354^26-26

Passing yards^56^259

Rush average^8.9^1.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^7-16-56-0-1^18-32-270-1-1

Punts-Avg.^1-27.0^3-28.7

Penalties-Yds^3-18^2-17

Third-down conversion^5-11^5-14

Fourth-down conversion^1-3^1-6

Turnovers^1^3

Fumbles lost^0^2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Cade Grant 8-98, Landon Semrad 2-65, Foster Layman 8-64, Ethan Miller 8-45, David Hall 2-36, Colin Faulk 3-23, Abe Caves 1-14, Kobe Frazier 1-6, Kade Walker 2-4, Paytin Higgins 2-4, Cooper Singleton 1-(-1), Knox Laird 2-(-4). Totals 40-354. Gravette, Karl Bontrager 17-49, Trenton Durham 1-6, Cy Hilger 8-(-29). Totals 26-26.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Knox Laird 7-16-56-0-1. Gravette, Cy Hilger 18-32-270-1-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Landon Semrad 3-29, Cade Grant 1-18, Ethan Miller 1-5, Jackson Sorters 2-4. Totals 7-56. Gravette, Cordell Donell 6-142, Nick Pilkington 4-48, Mason Meeker 2-31, James Duncan 1-28, Karl Bontrager 3-21, Trenton Durham 1-5, Jordan White 1-0. Totals 18-270.