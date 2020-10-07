MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior wide receiver Daytin Davis runs past two West Fork defenders, who were engaged by Wolf blockers downfield on the way to scoring a 24-yard touchdown after catching a short pass from quarterback Levi Wright. The touchdown gave Lincoln an early 8-0 lead and the Wolves went on to win their Homecoming game, 21-14.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln celebrated Homecoming with a 21-14 victory over West Fork to open 3A-1 Conference play with a win Friday.

Game situations presented both teams with opportunities and they combined for more than 700 yards of total offense, but Lincoln got off to a good start driving 66 yards in 15 plays to score on its opening drive and capitalized on that early execution forcing West Fork to play from behind to finish with the upper hand.

"We definitely needed that win. We knew West Fork was going to be tough. We talked about it all week. We pounded it into the boys' heads that that's not the same team that they've been the last three or four years," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza. "The boys took it seriously and they showed up and they played hard."

The Wolves led 8-0 after one quarter and 15-6 at halftime.

Senior quarterback Levi Wright completed 9-of-17 passes for 170 yards with touchdown strikes of 24 yards to Daytin Davis, 72 yards to Kyler Calvin, and 40 to Cody Webb, the first of which gave Lincoln an early 8-0 lead with his 2-point run tacked on. Wright was intercepted twice, but those turnovers didn't hurt the Wolves as much as a fourth down miscue when he was tackled 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage allowing West Fork to mount a 40-yard drive and pull within 15-14 on Ross Ivy's 3-yard run at the 4:22 mark of the third quarter.

"Levi made one bad decision other than that he was very solid," Mendoza said.

"We were sloppy offensively. We left a lot of points out there, but hats off to their defense as well. They flew around the field, they did their job," Mendoza said. "At the end of the day it's just good to get a win and I'm just proud of the way the boys stuck together. They fought, there were sometimes we could have gotten down, but we didn't. We kept our composure. We just continued to make plays."

Matthew Sheridan ran the ball 28 times for 141 yards as the Wolves' workhorse on the ground. He turned several runs that appeared closed off into positive yardage by getting to the sideline, then cutting upfield, eking out yards in a tap dance without going out-of-bounds.

"Matt continues to get better every single game. Matt's played more on the defensive side of the ball than on the offensive side. He doesn't have a ton of experience, but he's made huge strides every game and he runs the ball hard," Mendoza said.

The Wolves scored on their first possession of the fourth quarter with Wright hitting Webb on second-and-14 to cap a 51-yard, 5-play drive. His first-ever touchdown excited Webb, who gave Lincoln some breathing room with a 21-14 lead on the 40-yard touchdown reception.

"I was wide open. I had a good release off the cornerback. I had him beat by five or six yards," Webb said. "Levi threw it perfectly right where it needed to be. It's the greatest feeling ever to hear your name called on the intercom."

Mendoza notes fan-favorite Weston Massey, who had one carry for 13 yards, opted to return to football after getting out of a walking boot recently despite basketball season, which is Massey's sport, looming on the horizon.

"Weston returns to us from a broken leg. He will see more action in the future. He's a spark plug," Mendoza said. "I would take 100 Weston Masseys. He's not just a good player, he's a good kid. It says a lot about him coming back to football after breaking his leg, especially because he's a basketball player."

LINCOLN 21, WEST FORK 14

West Fork^0^6^8^0--^14

Lincoln^8^7^0^6--^21

First Quarter

Lincoln-- Daytin Davis 24-yard pass from Levi Wright (Levi Wright run), 5:57

Second Quarter

West Fork -- Wyatt Kuetz 76-yard run (Kick blocked), 5:55

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 72-yard pass from Levi Wright (kick), 1:15

Third Quarter

West Fork -- Ross Ivy 3-yard run (Ross Ivy run), 4:22

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln -- Cody Webb 40-yard pass from Levi Wright (Pass failed), 10:05

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^West Fork

Total plays^72^42

First downs^20^14

Total offense^373^334

Rushes-yards^55-203^38-321

Passing yards^170^13

Rush average^3.7^8.4

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-17-170-3-2^1-4-13-0-0

Punts-Avg.^3-24.3^2-23.5

Fumbles lost^2^2

Turnovers^4^4

Penalties-Yds^5-43^3-24

Third-down conversion^9-15^4-8

Fourth-down conversion^1-3^0-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Matthew Sheridan 28-141, Levi Wright 19-60, Weston Massey 1-13, Rafael Regalado 1-7, Tristan Gilbreath 1-1, Daytin Davis 2-(-19). Totals 55-203. West Fork 38-321.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Levi Wright 9-17-170-3-2. West Fork, 1-4-13-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Kyler Calvin 1-72, Cody Webb 1-40, Daytin Davis 4-37, Tyler Brewer 1-20, Rafael Regalado 2-13. Totals 9-170. West Fork, Garrett Bradley 1-13.