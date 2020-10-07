Photos: Carney, Castor, Kruse

Flag: Carney

Jimmie Ray Carney

Jimmie Ray Carney, age 79 of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born December 11, 1940, in Wheeler, Ark., and was the son of Raymond Carney and Imogene Neal Carney.

After graduating high school in 1959, Jim tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals. He then started his military career by joining the Air Force and proudly served his country from May 1960 to April 1982. During his years of service, Jim served in the Vietnam War. After retiring from the military he returned to his hometown of Farmington, where he continued to serve as a police officer for the City of Farmington. Jim was a great mechanic and loved working on cars. He also met a lot of friends while running Lake Fayetteville for a few years. Jim was an avid fisherman in his younger years. He was a member of several bass clubs. You could always find him on the lake somewhere. He even made his own fishing lures and he has passed that passion of fishing and lure making onto one of his sons and step son. He was also a huge Houston Astros fan and an avid Arkansas Razorback fan.

Jim is preceded in death by his father Raymond Carney, mother Imogene Neal Carney Kappler, stepdad Walter Kappler and sister Carolee Graves.

Jim is survived by his wife, Terry Carney, married June 6, 1992, in Bentonville. Jim is also survived by five sons: Mike, Doug, Charlie, Steve, James, and Edward; one sister Melba Jean Morrison; four grandchildren: Matthew, Nicole, Brandon and Devin; two great granddaughters; and two step daughters Carla and Kimberly; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim is also survived by several stepchildren that considered him a father figure and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public memorial at the request of his wife.

Mary Elizabeth Castor

Mary Elizabeth Castor, 93, of Farmington, Ark., formerly of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born May 15, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of John and Nellie (Coatney) Teehan. She was a member of the Prairie Grove Church of Christ. She alongside her late husband owned and operated Castor's Home and Auto for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia Barkholtz; her husband, Dan Castor; one son, Dwain Castor; great-granddaughter, Kenna Castor; and her son-in-law, Danny Johnson.

Survivors include her three children, Kyle Dan Castor and his wife Judy of Jackson, Wyo., Dana Castor Johnson of Rogers, Ark., and John Castor and his wife Jeanne of Farmington; five grandchildren, Todd Johnson of Rogers, Ark., Jennifer Patterson and her husband Jamie of Melborne, Fla., Kyle Castor II and his wife Kristal of Springdale, Ark., Kerry Castor and his wife Nicole of Springdale and Kory Castor and companion Danielle Wright of Elkins, Ark.; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashton Patterson, Emma Patterson, Kenzie Castor, Kylie Jo Castor, Keller Castor, Kace Castor, Marley Ann Castor, Kory David Castor II, Jordan Johnson and Jeremiah Johnson and his wife Taylor.

Funeral service were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers.

An online guestbook is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Rose Marie Clark

Rose Marie Clark, 92, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 19, 1928, in Boxley, Ark., the daughter of Osa Kenneth "Jack" and Grace Bernice (Duty) Clark. She retired from Southwestern Bell after 33 years of service. She was a member of the senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas and the Prairie Grove First Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and long-time friend, Jeanne Hays.

Survivors include her brother, Jack Clark; two nieces, Belinda Feltner and her husband Jeff, and Debbie Phipps and husband Danny L.; sister-in-law, Hilde Clark; two great-nieces, Tatyana Pair and her husband Josh and Shelby Cohen and husband Dan; great-great-niece, Caitlyn Pair; two great-great-nephews, Jack Pair and Jasper Cohen.

Family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound, 208 E Parks St., Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Lee Hillian

Robert Lee Hillian, 48, a lifetime resident of Fayetteville, Ark., gained his wings on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born May 23, 1972, in Fayetteville, the son of Larry Leon and Tawana (Edgin) Hillian. He attended Farmington High School and was a member of the '90 graduating class. He was a former pest control service specialist and plumber's apprentice until health issues prevented him from working.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

Survivors include three children, Allison Hillian-Bennett and her husband Billy, Christopher Hillian and Haley Hillian; his mother, Tawana Hillian; grandmother, Ruth Irvin; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike Hillian; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family held a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Wedington Woods in Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers family is asking for donations to help with expenses.

An online guestbook is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Laverna Kruse

Laverna Kruse, 99, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 11, 1921, in Randolph County, Mo., the daughter of Bryan and Fannie E. (Dodd) Burton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Lee Allen and Dennis; one daughter, Vickie Kruse; two brothers, Charles and Willard Burton; and one great-great-grandson, Logan Lee Leftwich.

Survivors include four sons, Richard Kruse, Gary Kruse, Billy Kruse and Mark Kruse; three daughters, Connie Marrs, Donna Logsdon, and Nancy Hudson; one sister, Erma L. Bowers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Gini Robbins

Gini Robbins, 68, of Rogers, Ark., passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at home, while surrounded by family.

She was born on June 5, 1952, in Springdale, Ark. She and all of her children graduated from Springdale High School. After graduating, she enjoyed traveling around the country exploring new places, going to the beach and doing odd jobs. Once even working on a shrimp boat while living in Port Aransas, Texas. She traveled as much as she could before moving back home to start a family. She spent many years working at Northwest Medical Center before starting her final career in billing for trucking companies. She retired from Hurricane Express in 2018.

She was an incredibly supportive and loving mother. She showed a public declaration of faith towards God and was baptized at home. Her love for her family was acknowledged by God, and He saw it was Good.

She was preceded in death by her father, Everett Robbins.

She is survived by one son, David Robbins and his wife Shannon of Rogers; daughters, Jennifer Eslin and her husband Brian of Rogers, Mandee Ludwick and her husband Matt of Prairie Grove, Ark.; her mother, Audie Hancock Robbins of Siloam Springs, Ark.; a sister, Betty White of Siloam Springs; five grandchildren, Kaylee, Landen, Lynzee, Jaylee and Madeline.

Her family would like to thank everyone who cared for her at Mercy and Circle of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Circle of Life for their compassionate care would be appreciated.

A private Celebration of Life memorial will be held for friends and family.

An online guestbook is available at www.nelsonberna.com.

Nelson Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of cremation arrangements..

Castor