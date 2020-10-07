ROGERS — A Rogers woman died Monday evening after being hit by a car.

Susan Stacy, 58, was in a car in the turn lane in the 2800 block of West Walnut Street at 7:28 p.m. when she got out of the car, according to a fatal accident report from the Arkansas State Police.

A 2008 Ford Explorer hit a 2003 Toyota Camry that hit Stacy after she got out of her car, according to the report.

The occupants of the Explorer and the driver of the Camry weren’t injured, according to the report.