PRAIRIE GROVE

Clifford Koss, 57, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 13 in connection with harassment.

Lorenzo Danaby, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 16 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

Douglas Brewer, 59, of Natural Dam, was arrested Sept. 20 in connection with possession of controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, driving on suspended driver's license, speeding, fictitious tag, no proof of insurance, open container.

Sharon Stufflebeam, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 21 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Nicholas Jackson, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 21 in connection with a warrant for failure to comply.

Jennifer Ward, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 22 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Benjamin Fields, 61, of Farmington, was cited Sept. 23 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Kyle Bridenstine, 27, of West Fork, was cited Sept. 24 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Colton Davis, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 24 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 16, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 25 in connection with criminal mischief.

Stephen Simco, 32, of Springdale, was cited Sept. 26 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Joshua Weber, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 28 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended deiver's license.

Randy Chambless, 58, of Morrow, was cited Sept. 29 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, open container.

Aleathia Cook, 24, of Farmington, was cited Sept. 30 in connection wiht a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Zachery Roberts, 31, of Rogers, was arrested Sept. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sean Fleishman, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Susan Fealofai, 26, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dalton Dill, 19, of Combs, was arrested Sept. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Carrie Ann Terry, 42, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Clark, 43, of Tahlequah, Okla., was arrested Sept. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Hoerner, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Lewis, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 27 in connection with DWI, excess speed.

Lois Kisling, 57, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dalton Wright, 28, of Green Forest, was arrested Oct. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.