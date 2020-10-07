Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Washington County 4-H Clubs October 7, 2020 at 11:28 a.m.

Washington County has multiple 4-H clubs for children and teenagers who are interested in becoming involved.

The purpose of 4-H is to give youth, ages 5 to 19, an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhanced leadership skills and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects.

Participation in 4-H clubs gives young people an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education.

The following is a list of the 4-H clubs in western Washington County and where they meet. Currently, because of covid-19 concerns, most clubs are meeting virtually. For more information about a club, call Isaac Gauvey with Washington County Extension Service, 501-230-1858.

• Bethel Grove, Bethel Grove Community Center.

• Brush Creek, Brush Creek Baptist.

• Cove Creek Clever Clovers, Cove Creek Church.

• Elkins, Elkins Community Center.

• Garden Explores SPIN Club, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• Goin' Showin', 7 p.m. second Thursday, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Greenland, Greenland Community Center.

• Hogeye, Baker Mountain Road, Prairie Grove

• 4-H Junior Master Gardener 1.0, Cooperative Extension Service.

• Leadership Club, Pauline Whiatker Animal Science Arena.

• Lincoln, Central United Methodist Church.

• NWA Sharp Shooters, Armstrong Farm or special locations.

• Prairie Grove, Prairie Grove Middle School cafeteria.

• S.T.E.M., Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Vet Science, Fayetteville Central EMS.

• Washington County Rabbit & Poultry SPIN Club, West Fork Elementary Cafetorium.

• West Fork, West Fork Elementary Cafetorium.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT