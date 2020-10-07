In addition to the head-to-toe physical at your doctor's office or an annual well-woman exam, diagnostic imaging tests assure that everything below the surface is in good working order -- and can help diagnose and monitor any conditions that warrant medical treatment. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and serves as a reminder for women to schedule their annual screening mammogram.

Diagnostic imaging has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, as medical technology has advanced. In addition to X-rays, doctors now have the capability to examine muscles, organs, and even blood flow through various imaging tests. Taking a picture of what's happening inside the body can help physicians correctly diagnose and treat health conditions. This provides a more complete picture of your overall health.

Imaging tests are used for both routine health monitoring, such as a mammogram, as well as to diagnose or monitor chronic conditions, or treat illness or injuries. Advanced diagnostic tests and procedures are the key in helping diagnose many medical conditions quickly and efficiently.

X-Ray

The X-ray, the most familiar imaging test, is used to view bones and help physicians examine conditions in the chest, spine, bone, digestive tract, uterus and urinary tract.

Ultrasound

An ultrasound uses highfrequency sound waves to evaluate organs in the body, look for injuries or abnormalities and commonly, to track fetal development. Detailed images are returned in real time, which also makes ultrasound very helpful for guiding minimally invasive surgeries, such as needle biopsies -- and for visualizing organ, blood vessel and tissue movement. Ultrasounds routinely help to evaluate an unborn baby for developmental abnormalities.

Mammogram

Mammography is a special X-ray of the breasts, which can detect lumps and other forms of breast disease that are too small to be felt. It is a valuable tool in the early diagnosis of breast cancer. Digital mammography creates an image of the breast and stores it on a computer, where it can be archived and retrieved to share with physicians involved in your care.

Bone Densitometry

Bone densitometry measures the density of the bone in your spine, hip and other areas -- the most commonly fractured bones as women age -- and compares it to an industry standard to produce a score. This score measures your bone health and determines your risk of developing osteoporosis. Bone density tests are simple, painless and quick.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

Using X-rays with computer technology, a CT scan, produces detailed images of the body's internal organs -- the head, neck, chest and abdomen -- as well as the extremities. A key benefit of this technology is being able to more quickly and effectively detect a variety of lifethreatening illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer, stroke and lung disease.

CT uses radiation to create cross-sectional images, or "slices," to help locate tumors, detect heart disease or investigate internal injuries or bleeding. During the scan, you may lie on a table that is slid into a donut-shaped machine, so that pictures may be taken. The procedure may require fasting beforehand and drinking a contrast liquid -- or have a contrast dye injected -- at the start of the test. This helps the physician to see body images more clearly. The actual scan lasts just a minute or two, and the entire exam, including preparations, usually takes less than an hour.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

MRI allows a picture to be taken of soft tissue structures without using needles or contrast dye (a special dye may be used when making images of the brain). Instead, MRI uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create cross-sectional images of your head, body, muscles and blood flow. It is used to diagnose disease in the brain, spine, chest, abdomen and pelvis, as well as injuries in the joints. MRI is also used as a noninvasive diagnostic tool to detect heart disease.

MRI is safe and painless. Similar to the CT scan, when undergoing an MRI, patients lie on a table that slides into the donutshaped MRI scanner.

Nuclear Medicine

Nuclear medicine allows for viewing images of organ functions. Nuclear medicine uses tiny amounts of radioactive materials to perform studies of the heart and lungs and to diagnose bone cancer, bone infections and stress fractures. The radioactive materials are placed into the patient's body by injection, swallowing or inhalation and images of the organ system in question are captured by a special camera.

