LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER
Prairie Grove School Board members, administration, teachers, students and representatives of Pick-it Construction and Architecture Plus were on hand Friday for the traditional groundbreaking ceremony for a new junior high school to house seventh and eighth graders. The new school will be located on undeveloped land along Bush Street across from the high school. The building will have 52,000 square feet with 23 classrooms, office space, a gym, library and dining cafeteria with stage.
