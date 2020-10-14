Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Monday, Oct. 19, and ends Monday, Nov. 2. The ballot will include general election races, nonpartisan judicial general election run-off, school elections and special elections.

Registered voters in Washington County can cast an early ballot at any of the early vote locations.

In western Washington County, early vote locations for Week One, Oct. 19-24, include:

• Quorum Courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

• Diamond Dance Studio (instead of Boys and Girls Club), 6279 W. Wedington, Fayetteville; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23; closed Oct. 24.

• Prairie Grove Fire Station, 131 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-23; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.