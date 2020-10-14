LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER
Emory and Joanne Brown of 2890 Chipshot Drive in the Prairie Grove city limits go all out every year for Halloween and this year is no exception.
Their yard is filled with many Halloween scenes, from a skeleton roller coaster ride, a graveyard and a campfire surrounded by skeletons. One new item for the year is a "covid bar." The couple said they do most of their work themselves.
Drive by to see all their hard work. Their house is in Valley View subdivision.
