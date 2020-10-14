PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Nov. 3 general election will include a referendum election for the city of Prairie Grove asking registered voters to decide whether to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

The referendum election only applies to the areas of Prairie Grove that are already wet and allow the sale of alcohol.

It does not apply to an area of the city limits, about one square mile in the downtown area, which is dry because of a vote held sometime in the early 1950s. Any areas annexed into the city after the wet/dry vote came in as wet.

Voters will be able to cast a ballot either "For" or "Against" the question.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant is the only business that would be affected at this time if voters approve the measure. Gabriela's new restaurant on Heritage Parkway is located in the wet part of Prairie Grove. If voters approve the question, Gabriela's would be able to apply for a permit from the state to sell liquor by the drink.

All other restaurants in Prairie Grove are in the dry part of town.

Prairie Grove City Council passed a resolution at its Aug. 17 meeting to call for a referendum election to sell liquor by the drink in the areas of Prairie Grove that are wet.

This resolution was forwarded to Washington County Quorum Court for consideration. The quorum court approved an ordinance calling for the special election on behalf of the city of Prairie Grove at its Aug. 20 meeting.

According to Arkansas law, all qualified electors in the city will be eligible to vote in the election, including those who live in the dry areas.