The Prairie Grove Fire Department is continuing to test all fire hydrants within the City of Prairie Grove.

The full system testing, which is required every five years, may cause pressure to fluctuate during testing. Full flow testing may stir up some sediment in lines and caution should be taken when washing clothes and using water during this time.

Testing started Oct. 5 and is expected to take several weeks to complete. Please call the water office at 846-2961 or email [email protected], to report any issues during testing.