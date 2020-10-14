Sign in
Police Report by Jackie Brooks | Today at 5:00 a.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Anthony Brink, 28, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 1 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Milner, 39, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 2 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Jesus Chavez, 61, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 2 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI.

Savana McGee, 21, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Oct. 3 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Reed, 37, of Bella Vista, was arrested Oct. 3 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Justus Kells, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 4 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Bethany Manning, 38, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 4 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Shannon Capehart, 48, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 4 in connection with theft of property.

Juvenile male, 11, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 5 in connection with video voyeurism.

Jordan Julios, 29, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 6 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Stephen Skelton, 43, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 7 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Mark Bohannan, 56, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 8 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

