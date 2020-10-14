It seems that the days are getting shorter too quickly, more than usual. Mr. Sun is really lazy these autumn days in our part of the world.

Now the moon, it has just squeezed in tight this October. The full moon is in the 1st and 31st. The first is called the harvest moon, reportedly called so because the farmers used it to light the way for the last harvest. The last, on the 31st is the hunter's moon, shining the light for the "hunting season." If my memory is right, the last time this has happened was in January or February of this year, I forget their "names."

When time changes, will it make a lot of difference?"

We are now well into October, and try as we might, the virus subject comes up. Because of the virus, of course our apple festival was canceled, but we still can remember and enjoy apples, as we have so many years, so here is an apple recipe to enjoy.

Dutch Apple Cake

3 medium peeled tart apples,

sliced 1/4-inch thick (3 cups)

1 cup, plus 3 Tablespoons sugar, divided

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2/3 cup butter or margarine, softened

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

In a bowl, combine the apples, 3 Tablespoons sugar and cinnamon; let stand for 1 hour. In a mixing bowl, cream butter and remaining sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add vanilla. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and beat until smooth. Pour into a greased 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Push apple slices vertically into batter, placing them close together. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour and 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove from pan. Serve warm. Yield: 10-12 servings

Happy birthday to Eden Cochran, Sandy Norton, Bill Baker, J. D. Roberts, Marietta Morris, Taylor Bradley, Darlene Cheatham, Herman Cox, Ashlee Wofford, Dalton Bradley.

Happy years, all!