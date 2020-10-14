SUBMITTED PHOTO Students of the Month at Folsom Elementary for September were recognized for the character word, Respect — (front row) Brooks Bailey, Camila Chavez, Raegan Sellers, Joshua Kincheloe. Students on the back row received the Academic Award for September: Kellen Kennedy, Carter McCollough, Evelyn Brittin.
