SUBMITTED PHOTO Students of the Month at Folsom Elementary for September were recognized for the character word, Respect — (front row) Brooks Bailey, Camila Chavez, Raegan Sellers, Joshua Kincheloe. Students on the back row received the Academic Award for September: Kellen Kennedy, Carter McCollough, Evelyn Brittin.

