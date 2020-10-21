Sign in
Early Sites Open October 21, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gilbert Cross of Prairie Grove casts an early vote Monday morning at the Prairie Grove Fire Department, 131 S. Neal St. Cross said he was in line at 8 a.m. when the doors opened and waited more than an hour for his turn at a voting machine. Early voting in Prairie Grove will be held this week and next week. Voters are encouraged to wear masks. The polling place has sanitizer available. Voters go in one way and exit another door.

