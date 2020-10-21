Sign in
Early Voting Centers, Week Two October 21, 2020 at 10:20 a.m.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election began Monday, Oct. 19, and ends Monday, Nov. 2. The ballot will include general election races, nonpartisan judicial general election run-off, school elections and special elections.

Registered voters in Washington County can cast an early ballot at any of the early vote locations.

The last available time and place to early vote will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Quorum Courtroom, Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College in Fayetteville.

In western Washington County, early vote locations for Week Two, Oct. 31 include:

• Quorum Courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31;

• Diamond Dance Studio (instead of Boys and Girls Club), 6279 W. Wedington, Fayetteville; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30; closed Saturday, Oct. 31.

• Prairie Grove Fire Station, 131 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30; closed Saturday, Oct. 31.

• Lincoln Community Building, Lincoln Square, 112 Boyer Avenue, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30.

