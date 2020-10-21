Sign in
New Library Playground Open For Use by Lynn Kutter | October 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Max McKinney, 3, of Prairie Grove, plays on the new playground next to Prairie Grove Public Library. He was there with his older sister and mother.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new playground at Prairie Grove Public Library has about 50 different things for children to do and is made for kids ages toddler to 12.

Library Director Megan Wood said library staff are glad to finally see children playing on the set outside. The playground was installed over the summer but had been closed because of the covid-19 pandemic. The city recently reopened its outdoor park facilities.

The playground cost about $83,000 for equipment and installation, and the library used money donated specifically for the library to pay for the project.

Larry Oelrich, the city's director of public works and administrative services, said the library was listed as one several persons or organizations that received money from the Gene and Emogene McKee Trust Fund.

The city didn't know about the $389,284 ahead of time, Oelrich said.

"It was unknown to us," Oelrich said.

Wood said the staff missed having a playground outside. In its previous location, the library and the children's library were next to a playground at Mock Park. Wood said staff discussed a new playground with the Prairie Grove Public Library Board and received the go ahead to work on the project.

She said staff looked at a "ridiculous amount of playgrounds," and decided to purchase from Miracle Recreation. She said the equipment was discounted because it was from last year's line and the staff was able to select the different pieces they wanted as well as a color scheme to match the colors for the front of the library.

The library has used money from the donation for other items but Wood said the board is saving most of the balance for future projects or other needs that may arise.

photo
Maggie McKinney and her younger brother, Max, of Prairie Grove, had the new playground at Prairie Grove Public Library to themselves one day last week. The two showed what all there is to do on the playground, which includes several pieces of climbing equipment, swings, a curvy slide, balancing items and a musical piece.
photo
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Maggie McKinney, 9, of Prairie Grove, demonstrates how to climb this piece of the new playground for Prairie Grove Public Library. The equipment has about 50 different things to do and is made for children ages toddler to 12.

