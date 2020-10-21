PRAIRIE GROVE
Arria Wildcat, 25, of Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Oct. 4 in connection with reckless driving, no insurance, no seat belt, possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession with intent to deliver (felony), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (felony), pssession of drug paraphernalia (felony), felony possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm.
Gina Corrona, 52, of Cane Hill, was cited Oct. 6 in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license-DWI.
Rhonda Peal, 35, of Morrow, was arrested Oct. 6 in connection with texting while driving, open container, possession of a controlled substance, driving on suspended driver's license, possession of a firearm.
Kyle Jones, 26, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 8 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.
Jerry Burns, 44, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 10 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.
Paul Metcalf, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 11 in connection wiht a warrant for failure to appear.
Jamaica Durell, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 12 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.
Kelsey Bowlin 30, of Winslow, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.
Savannah Elsey, 24, of Farmington, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.
Tanner Little, 20, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.
Edmond Crow, 44, of Monette, Ark., was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.
Matthew Carney-Harrington, 32, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.
Thomas Jetton, 30, of Cane Hill, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.