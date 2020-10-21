PRAIRIE GROVE

Arria Wildcat, 25, of Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Oct. 4 in connection with reckless driving, no insurance, no seat belt, possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession with intent to deliver (felony), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (felony), pssession of drug paraphernalia (felony), felony possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm.

Gina Corrona, 52, of Cane Hill, was cited Oct. 6 in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license-DWI.

Rhonda Peal, 35, of Morrow, was arrested Oct. 6 in connection with texting while driving, open container, possession of a controlled substance, driving on suspended driver's license, possession of a firearm.

Kyle Jones, 26, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 8 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Jerry Burns, 44, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 10 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Paul Metcalf, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 11 in connection wiht a warrant for failure to appear.

Jamaica Durell, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 12 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelsey Bowlin 30, of Winslow, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Savannah Elsey, 24, of Farmington, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Tanner Little, 20, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Edmond Crow, 44, of Monette, Ark., was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Carney-Harrington, 32, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Jetton, 30, of Cane Hill, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.