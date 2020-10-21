Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police Report by Jackie Brooks | October 21, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Arria Wildcat, 25, of Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Oct. 4 in connection with reckless driving, no insurance, no seat belt, possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession with intent to deliver (felony), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (felony), pssession of drug paraphernalia (felony), felony possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm.

Gina Corrona, 52, of Cane Hill, was cited Oct. 6 in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license-DWI.

Rhonda Peal, 35, of Morrow, was arrested Oct. 6 in connection with texting while driving, open container, possession of a controlled substance, driving on suspended driver's license, possession of a firearm.

Kyle Jones, 26, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 8 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Jerry Burns, 44, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 10 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Paul Metcalf, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 11 in connection wiht a warrant for failure to appear.

Jamaica Durell, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 12 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelsey Bowlin 30, of Winslow, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Savannah Elsey, 24, of Farmington, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Tanner Little, 20, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Edmond Crow, 44, of Monette, Ark., was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Carney-Harrington, 32, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Jetton, 30, of Cane Hill, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT