PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Police Department made one of its "biggest methamphetamine busts" following a two-vehicle accident earlier this month, according to police Chief Chris Workman.

Workman gave an update on the arrest at the Prairie Grove City Council meeting Monday night.

According to the police report, Arria Wildcat, 25, of Tulsa, Okla., was arrested in connection with six felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I or II, meth), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a defaced firearm.

Wildcat also was arrested in connection with reckless driving, no seat belt and no liability insurance or proof of insurance.

The accident occurred 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Apple Hill Road. Both vehicles ended up in the north-side ditch with the suspect, Wildcat, still in the car but sitting in the passenger's side.

According to the report, the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser said he was stopped waiting to turn left when his vehicle was struck by a black SUV. The driver of the first vehicle said he saw the SUV coming up behind him at a high rate of speed and tried to pull off to the right side of the road but was not able to get out of the way in time.

The report said Wildcat seemed very lethargic when officers tried to talk to her. All she was able to tell officers was that she looked down to her radio and when she looked up, the vehicle was stopped in front of her.

While extricating Wildcat from her vehicle, a Prairie Grove firefighter found a Ruger pistol in the front of the car, the report said. According to the report, the serial number of the gun was scratched off and it appeared that someone tried to mark a new number on the plate.

In addition, the report said officers discovered a bottle with a small amount of marijuana in it, a bag with an unknown substance, used syringes and a small pouch with a substance that later tested for methamphetamine.

The report said that other discovered from the vehicle are believed to be used for the distribution of methamphetamine and these included a larger number of clear plastic bags and a small gray digital scale with a white crystal-like residue on it.

Tuesday, Capt. Jeff O'Brien said police recovered 148 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

"Methamphetamine is usually a tiny amount," O'Brien said. "This was a ton of meth."

Central Emergency Medical Service took Wildcat to Washington Regional Medical Center to be checked on because she was pregnant and not wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

Wildcat would not talk to officers without an attorney present, according to the report. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Washington County Detention Center after she was released by the hospital.

O'Brien said the case was turned over to the Washington County Drug Enforcement Unit.

According to the report, the Arkansas Crime Information Center showed that Wildcat had multiple felony firearm and drug convictions out of Oklahoma, which meant, the report said, she then was a felon in possession of a firearm.