Well, I wasn't going to get into this fracas, but why not? I promise to be nice, civil, courteous, honorable, respectful and ... oh yes, I'll be Christian about the whole thing.

What are you voting for? I did not ask, WHO are you voting for. That's none of my business. I'll repeat the question for the sake of clarity: WHAT are you voting for?

Your vote can potentially put a person in office. If it does, you may whoop and holler and have a grand-ole time! But winning and losing are not the results of the voting process. Whoever gets into office has a political agenda to fulfill. THAT's what you're voting for! You are voting for a political agenda.

You are voting about the future of this nation.

The person you vote for may be nice, pleasant, charming and intelligent. Or the candidate may be irascible, crude, rough, and ignorant. No, I am not referring to the two individuals running for national office. I am speaking in general terms, because this is not the last time we'll ever vote. At least, we hope not.

In my 74 years of (mostly) joyful living, the first political election I remember was between General Eisenhower and Governor Adlai Stevenson. I also remember each presidential race since then. Sometimes the person I liked won, sometimes he didn't.

But whether or not we like the person, the personality should not be the issue. Remember: when someone gets into office, he or she will begin to push for a specified agenda or program. The person should not be the voter's only focus; the agenda and what the candidate is pushing is all-important!

Does that person represent your values, your desires, your aspirations for your country? Or is your vote for one candidate merely a vote AGAINST the other person?

I believe that many people in the United States of America -- on both sides of all the fences -- have lost sight of the purpose of the electoral process.

Stop and think for a minute. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent, Socialist, Communist, Progressive, Libertarian, Green Party, or whatever, what do you want our country to be like? What values do you want your grandchildren to inculcate into their lives? What freedoms do you wish your descendants to enjoy?

What will it take to turn our nation in the direction you want it to go?

Voting for a personality that you like may be throwing your freedoms to the wind.

Critical-thinking is foreign to many -- if not most -- Americans today, but is mandatory if we wish to preserve our nation and our national heritage. That's why I ask you to stop and think about it. Don't allow smooth or fiery politicians, neighbors, or strangers to sway you with the flapping of their gums. Look at the facts. Look at history. Look at the direction our nation is heading.

A question you need to ask yourself is: Am I happy with what I see? Give yourself an intelligent answer. That means, actively think about it.

A follow-up question is: Why or why not? Again, intelligently answer the question. Don't throw your intelligence, your vote, and your nation into the garbage-dump of history.

One exceedingly important fact you need to know is this: Whatever direction our nation goes will affect you!

There are Christians in all our political parties, so, listen to what I say without inserting your favorite or hated names into it. Think about the politics and policies involved.

If you want the United States of America to continue as-is, vote that way. But think deeply into what that direction involves. Look at history, and understand where that direction will lead. However, if you think the nation should change course, vote the other way. But, also, think deeply into the ramifications of the change.

Don't be a cork mindlessly floating down the political stream. Don't be blind to the freedoms you will either enjoy or lose.

Vote for the people who tell the truth when they vow to defend the Constitution of the United States. Think about what I just said; it is vitally important.

Think about the moral issues in the political agendas. Do you want a government that will deprive you of your freedom of speech and freedom to express your faith? Do you want a government that will mandate what religion is legal and what is not?

Think critically, and vote accordingly.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is the author of 'Charter of the Christian Faith.' The opinions expressed are those of the author.