PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new boutique that opened in downtown Prairie Grove over the summer has been a dream of cousins, Brandy Molz and Randi Phillips, both of Prairie Grove.

Blush & Bloom Boutique is located at 120 S. Mock Street, just off Buchanan Street.

The store also is owned by Brandy's mother, Susie Molz, of Prairie Grove, and a family friend, Shelly Ketcher of Fayetteville.

Brandy Molz said the boutique is open 10 a.m. to 4, Tuesday-Saturday, but she expects the store will have later hours until 6 p.m. for the holiday season.

The boutique offers women's clothing in all sizes, size 0-24, jewelry, shoes, gift and personal items from Farmhouse Fresh and carries the Rustic Cuffs brand. The store also offers seasonal items and custom T-shirts.

This is Brandy's first time to own a business but the other three women own SRS Financial in Prairie Grove.

Brandy said she and her cousin love to shop and have talked about opening their own boutique for many years.

"It's always been my dream and Randi's dream," Brandy Molz said. "The opportunity happened and we went for it."

Brandy said she worked in a vintage shop for many years and enjoys working with people. In addition, she said the community aspect of working in downtown Prairie Grove has been very nice.

The business is one of the newest members of Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.