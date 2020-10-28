PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council placed an ordinance on first reading last week that would amend water and sewer rates with customers paying small incremental increases over the next four years.

The council will have a public hearing on the ordinance at its Nov. 16 meeting. If the ordinance is adopted in November, the new rates will take effect with the January 2021, bill, due in February. Subsequent increases will take place at the first of the year in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Larry Oelrich, director of public works and administrative services, has discussed water and sewer rates for several months with City Council members.

In an email to council members last month, Oelrich said the city has seen "huge cost increases" with repair and construction materials and chemicals. The city's maintenance costs have doubled in the past five years and chemicals have increased by at least 50% during the same period, Oelrich said.

Water purchases have increased, and the city needs to add at least one staff person and increase reserve setbacks, Oelrich said in the email.

The proposed ordinance shows the biggest change will be for water customers. Presently, the city has three classes of water users with different rates for each: city users, rural service users and northwest rural line users.

The ordinance calls for only two categories of water users: city and rural.

Oelrich explained that the northwest rural line users had separate rates to pay off the debt associated with the northwest water project 15 years ago. More users have now joined that system and the cost of debt per user has gone down, Oelrich said.

In addition, that debt has been consolidated with other debt as bond issues have been refinanced.

"We feel it's time to just combine all into one rural rate," Oelrich said in his email.

Also, previously, the city used a diminishing rate structure that awarded big users. The more water a customer used, the less it cost per 1,000 gallons.

Oelrich said his research found that only about 30% of water systems still use diminishing rates.

"Most have adopted rates now that are the same for each user class," he said. "Because of this change, this increase will affect the big users more than most normal users."

The change mainly will affect industrial accounts, institutional accounts and a few commercial accounts, Oelrich said, adding the city's biggest water users are the school system, the nursing home and the car wash. These three customers use more than 100,000 gallons of water per month, he said.

City customers who use 1,000 gallons of water or less each month will actually see a decrease in water and sewer rates, Oelrich said. That's because the minimums will drop for the base rate for water and sewer while the rate per 1,000 gallons will increase.

For instance, a city water user now pays a base rate of $11.54 for 1,000 gallons or less. For 2021, that rate goes down to $11.14. For 2022, it increases to $11.21, then to $11.33 in 2023 and to $11.48 in 2023, still below the current minimum rate.

Oelrich said the break-even point is around 2,000 gallons of water per month and those customers would have very minimal, if any, impact from the new rates.

The city does not have different classes for sewer customers. Currently all customers pay $19.18 for the first 1,000 gallons and then $6.16 per 1,000 gallons after that.

For the proposed rates, sewer customers will pay $18.71 for the first 1,000 gallons and then $6.37 per 1,000 gallons after that for 2021. The minimum rate and rate per 1,000 gallons thereafter go up each year through 2024.

The average customer using about 4,500 gallons of water each month will see a 2.5% increase in costs for water and 0.5% increase for sewer the first year, according to Oelrich.

Oelrich told City Council members it's better to have smaller incremental increases instead of waiting too long and having to implement a large rate increase for customers.

The city last increased its water rates in 2015 to cover new debt service for the water treatment plant expansion. The city adopted a multi-year increase for sewer rates in 2008 to pay for a new wastewater plant. The last increase for this was in 2012.

Oelrich provided 10-year cost comparisons to City Council members at their September meeting.

In 2010, the city had a total of $403,500 in expenses for operations, maintenance and repair, personnel, administration, water purchases and reserves for the water budget. For 2020, these costs increased to $1,160,500.

The city sold 107 million gallons of water in 2010. In 2020, the city sold 142 million gallons of water, a 33% increase.

For sewer, the city's cost was $477,500 in 2010 for operations, maintenance and repair, personnel, administration and reserves. This increased to $993,000 for those expenses in 2020.

In 2010, the city had 80 million units of sewer treatment, compared to more than 132 million units of sewer treatment in 2020.

Oelrich said the proposed rate increases were determined by looking at operating costs and debt service. The minimum rate for the first 1,000 gallons will be collected to pay debt service. The rate per 1,000 gallons after the minimum is based on actual operating costs, he said.

"This will be a very minimal increase for the average user," he said last week. "Rural went up a little more because it costs more to serve the rural areas, obviously."

The rural areas served by the city include north Viney Grove Road, west to the base of Lincoln Mountain and south to Prairie Grove Lake.

Currently, the city has about 3,100 water customers and approximately 2,600 sewer customers. This changes as contractors continue to build more houses in the community and new customers come online.