"What do you know about writing? What do you know about publishing books? It may be complicated, but it isn't too difficult."

We talked about writing, and you might be thinking: Now that I've written the story, what happens next? So, we transition to this week's topic: Publishing. Primarily, self-publishing.

The concept of publishing is fuzzy, so let me help you focus. The word publish comes from the mid-1300s, and carries the idea of making publicly known: revealing, divulging, and announcing. Therefore, publishing is involved in each step of the process: writing, editing, formatting, uploading to Amazon (or to other companies), printing, and selling.

So, what happens after you've written your manuscript? Normally you send it to someone to edit for you. (The word edit is related to publish, but in today's context, is used in a supportive role.) What does the editor do? He or she will fix the errors you have in the document, and revise misapplied or misused grammar. Believe me: All good writers employ an editor or two.

Here's why. When I write an article, I know what it's supposed to say, so I often gloss over the errors as I proof-read it. But an editor doesn't know what I wrote, so he or she looks at every word, and scrutinizes the grammar and punctuation during the proof-reading. When the errors are seen, they are corrected.

In my case, as I write my newspaper articles or blogs, I have the computer audibly read the article as I read it visually. When the computer reveals the goofs, I fix them. (But after I format a book, I send it to an editor to double-check my work.)

After the editor is finished, he/she sends it back to the author to read it. The author will often add, delete, and modify the document because it now may look different, and perhaps might find an error or two the editor missed. This is team-work, and the author retains full ownership of the document.

The work then goes to a formatter -- sometimes the same person. This person adds any pictures, charts, and graphics you want in it, and puts the manuscript into the proper book format for printing. Although 6 inches wide by 9 inches tall is common, there are many sizes from which to choose -- depending on the genre and the author's preference. This process puts the title pages, copyright page, dedication, chapters, and all the rest in their proper place. The headers, pagination, and table of contents are also installed in this phase of the project. The author is consulted often to assure that his/her desires are being fulfilled.

When the document is finally approved, it is uploaded onto the internet – KDP/Amazon, for example. After uploading, the book cover is attached. (If the cover is designed by the author, this step is sometimes difficult!) The author is then asked to go online to review the book. The author owns the project, should be involved in each phase, and can request modifications of any nature.

For a month after publication, the author can request changes for no extra charge. (After that month, additional changes can still be made, but may require an additional charge.)

The purpose of a book is to share a message, and publishing reminds me of our relationship with our Heavenly Father.

II Corinthians 3:2 says, "You show that you are a letter from Christ.... This letter is not written with ink but with the Spirit of the living God. It is not written on stone tablets but on human hearts." Romans 2:15 says, "... God's law is written in their [our] hearts ...." And God adds to the message daily as we cooperate with Him.

God created us and loves us. This was proven by the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. God guides us through the processes, problems, and pitfalls of life. Through Scripture and the Holy Spirit, He enables us to understand His thoughts and desires. As we learn to know Him, His character is developed within us, and His message of love, life, forgiveness, and mercy are written in our hearts and minds. As we grow in our relationship with God, we become an extension of His message to the world.

So, what message do you present with your life? What are people "reading" when they see you?

