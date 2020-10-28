MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's No. 1 girls tennis doubles team of Grace Webb (left) and Kaylee Thomas congratulate each other after winning a set. Both girls received All-District honors placing second in the 4A-1 District tournament and advancing to the state quarterfinals.

FARMINGTON -- The telltale moment for Farmington senior Kaylee Thomas blew up at the Class 4A State tournament hosted by Pulaski Academy at Burns Park in North Little Rock Oct. 12-13.

Before taking to the tennis court with her doubles partner, Thomas drank a Bodyarmor, a sports drink, billed on its website as providing "superior hydration, packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and low in sodium and high in potassium."

Thomas realized none of those purported benefits.

Instead she found herself in a fight for survival.

Minutes into a first-round match against Mia Reginelli and Mary Mencer, of Monticello, Thomas realized she made a mistake.

"At the beginning of our first state match I drank this thing which I didn't realize it was just sugar and my heart went crazy and I was like, I'm about to die,'" Thomas said.

Thomas reached out to her doubles partner, Grace Webb.

"I can't breathe," Thomas said.

Webb was empathetic, explaining her response to the unanticipated crisis, "I was like, 'OK, you need to take a second?' and she's like [panting] so we were kind of taking it slow there for a second."

The girls fell behind as the match progressed, but Webb encouraged Thomas by trying to take charge of the situation.

"Alright, we can do this," Webb said. "And so I picked up a little slack and she was recovering from that."

But the crisis didn't go away. Thomas reached a point where her body began shaking. As she exerted herself, Thomas experienced negative physical effects from an ingestion of sugar.

"It was bad so we had to take a break," Webb said.

The girls lost the first set in a 6-7 tiebreaker, and faced elimination.

Spectators watching the match picked up on the partners' dialogue and realized Thomas was struggling, conveying that message to Farmington tennis coach Denver Holt.

"That's how I found out about it," Holt said, whose philosophy throughout a challenging season affected by covid-19 remained one of trusting the student-athletes to make right decisions on the court.

Holt sensed a willingness of the doubles team to continue the match and allowed them to play through the crisis.

"One thing I'll always remember, Kaylee, her time and effort that she spent to improve," Holt said.

Holt valued the investment both girls made into the tennis program and community.

"Grace Webb would always show up no matter what. She does a lot of work within her church working with children, which is wonderful. We need kids like her working with the youth," Holt said. "She was a great teammate."

There's no way he was going to take that away from them without their consent.

Thomas and Webb rallied to win the second set, 6-4, forcing a third set, which they also won 6-4 to win the match and advance into the state quarterfinals.

Thomas won't make that same mistake again. There won't be any sports drinks consumed before she plays tennis.

"Just drink water, just drink water," she said.

She laughs about the crisis now, thankful her moment in the sun competing at the state tournament didn't end prematurely out of fear.

"I didn't die and we ended up coming back and winning after a three hour match, but the win was worth it," Thomas said.

Competing as the Cardinals' No. 1 girls doubles team, Thomas and Webb went 9-4 overall and finished second in the district tournament. They reached the state quarterfinals before losing, 6-1, 6-3, to Anna Rhodes and Riley Webb, of Nashville.

Holt was thrilled to coach both girls.

"Grace Webb received her second All-District honor, both in doubles. She was a second-year player, just another one of those kids you wish you could have had all four years," Holt said.

"For Kaylee Thomas, she got her first All-District honor, which I was happy to see. She has spent a lot of time and effort in the last 12 months improving her skill-set. It has placed her in a position to gain interests from area colleges."