LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Cemetery located at the corner of Double Springs and Rheas Mill roads is ablaze with color now for the fall season. According to Farmington history buffs, many of the trees in the cemetery were planted by Ralph Shreve in the mid 1900s. Leaves are expected to be at their peak in north Arkansas in late October and early November. The west-central part of the state should peak in early to mid-November and the rest of the state should be most colorful in mid- to late November.

