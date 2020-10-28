Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Fall Colors To Enjoy by Lynn Kutter | October 28, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Cemetery located at he corner of Double Springs and Rheas Mill roads is ablaze with color now for the fall season. According to several websites, leaves are expected to be at their peak in north Arkansas in late October and early November. The west-central part of the state should peak in early to mid-November and the rest of the state should be most colorful in mid- to late November.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Cemetery located at the corner of Double Springs and Rheas Mill roads is ablaze with color now for the fall season. According to Farmington history buffs, many of the trees in the cemetery were planted by Ralph Shreve in the mid 1900s. Leaves are expected to be at their peak in north Arkansas in late October and early November. The west-central part of the state should peak in early to mid-November and the rest of the state should be most colorful in mid- to late November.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Cemetery located at the corner of Double Springs and Rheas Mill roads is ablaze with color now for the fall season. According to Farmington history buffs, many of the trees in the cemetery were planted by Ralph Shreve in the mid 1900s. Leaves are expected to be at their peak in north Arkansas in late October and early November. The west-central part of the state should peak in early to mid-November and the rest of the state should be most colorful in mid- to late November.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Cemetery located at the corner of Double Springs and Rheas Mill roads is ablaze with color now for the fall season. According to Farmington history buffs, many of the trees in the cemetery were planted by Ralph Shreve in the mid 1900s. Leaves are expected to be at their peak in north Arkansas in late October and early November. The west-central part of the state should peak in early to mid-November and the rest of the state should be most colorful in mid- to late November.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT