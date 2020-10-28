FARMINGTON -- The owners of Valley View Golf Course pleaded not guilty to violation of a city ordinance in District Court in Farmington on Oct. 21, according to Court Clerk Kim Bentley.

Attorney James Hornsey of Fayetteville entered his appearance with a plea of not guilty on behalf of all parties, Bentley said. A trial is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

Joe Stewart, Jennifer Stewart, John Kenneth Lipsmeyer and Melissa Lipsmeyer were cited July 8 in violation of city ordinance No. 2201-5.9(g), failure to maintain real property.

The ordinance says that "any plant that is not regularly cultivated which exceeds six inches in height shall be presumed to be objectionable, unsanitary and unsightly."

The ordinance authorizes the city to enter on the property and cut or remove the vegetation in violation of the ordinance after the owner has been provided a five-day notice in writing by city officials.

All costs incurred will be charged against the property and shall constitute a lien against the property, according to the ordinance.

City Attorney Steve Tennant notified the property owners they needed to mow the golf course in a May 29 letter. After the property owners did not take any action based on this letter, the owners were cited, according to Mayor Ernie Penn.

The latest conversation between the city and an attorney for the defendants occurred Sept. 28. Penn said the attorney was told if the city did not see "major changes" by Oct. 5, then the city would mow the golf course.

On Monday, Oct. 5, five employees with the city public works department worked 18 hours each mowing the golf course, except the areas located inside the Prairie Grove city limits. The city's costs for this work will be submitted to the property owners.